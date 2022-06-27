Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office opening weekend collection: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s Jugjugg Jeeyo has set the Box Office on fire with its first-weekend performance. The Raj Mehta directorial has generated good word-of-mouth online, which seems to be translating well in numbers. After opening decently at Rs 9.28 crore, the film has shown remarkable growth over the weekend. Jugjugg Jeeyo wrapped up its first Sunday at Rs 15.10 crore, taking the opening weekend total to Rs 36.93 crore (nett).Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo: Actress Kiara Advani Makes A Surprise Visit To A Theatre, Her Humbleness Will Win Your Hearts - Watch Video

The film has appealed to the family audience and that's the reason the growth is unanimous in the mass markets. Jugjugg Jeeyo, which also features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli among others, has registered the fourth-highest weekend total this year.

Check the top opening weekend Box Office collection of top Hindi films:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – Rs 55.96 crore Samrat Prithviraj 0 Rs 39.40 crore Gangubai Kathiawadi – Rs 39.12 crore Jugjugg Jeeyo: Rs 36.93 crore

#JugJuggJeeyo fares very well in Weekend 1… Gains on Day 2 and 3 positive sign… Multiplexes fantastic, yield big revenue, while mass circuits bloom on Day 3… Needs to maintain a strong grip on Day 4… Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 36.93 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/SBRokXUZCZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2022

The rest of the two films that records a massive opening weekend number this year was KGF 2 and RRR – both of which were not Hindi language films.

Jugjugg Jeeyo has done exceedingly well in the multiplexes and the mass circuits. The film is the story of a Punjabi family juggling to maintain relationships and the sanctity of marriages. Just like any other film, the real test for Jugjugg Jeeyo also begins on Monday which will be crucial to assess its performance in the longer run. As of now, the audience seems to have given a thumbs up to the film. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jugjugg Jeeyo!