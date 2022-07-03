Strong words of mouth seems to have boost the business of multi-starrer film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in prominent roles. The family entertainer has hit the right chords with the audience and the movie that was doing steady business over the first week of its release witnessed a solid 56.77% growth on its second Saturday. The film collected around Rs 4.75 crore nett on day 9 of its release taking the total collection of the film to Rs 61.44 crores. The movie is now expecting a similar growth on Sunday and is heading towards 60 crores + business in two weeks.Also Read - 'Chintu Ji Wapas Aa Rahe Hain': Farah Khan Teases Neetu Kapoor on Alia Bhatt Pregnancy

Trade analylst Taran Adarsh shared the BO collection of ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ and wrote: #JugJuggJeeyo is back on track on [second] Sat, with biz witnessing a solid 56.77% growth… Metros continue to perform very well, driving its biz… Will cross ₹ 65 cr today [second Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 3.03 cr, Sat 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 61.44 cr. #India biz. Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo: From Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to Prajakta Kohli, Here's How Much The Cast Was Paid

According to reports, the film witnessed a huge growth especially in the North circuit in both Delhi NCR and East Punjab, as also in Bangalore and Kolkata. The movie is not getting any competition with this week’s new release ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’ which witnessed a drop on Saturday.