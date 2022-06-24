Jugjugg Jeeyo leaked online in HD Quality: Bollywood’s much-awaited film Jugjugg Jeeyo starrer Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani has hit the screens on June 24. The film, directed by Raj Mehta, is a family entertainer that shows old-school and modern relationships between the couples (Anil-Neetu and Varun-Kiara). Two couples from different generations confront their issues after marriage. The audience and critics have been loving Jugjugg Jeeyo and shared positive reviews on social media. However, there is sad news for the makers and casts as Jugjugg Jeeyo has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release.Also Read - Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Jacqueline Fernandez: Who Nailed The Indo-Western Ivory Look Better?

Jugjugg Jeeyo also features Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli. The film revolves around Kukoo played by Varun Dhawan and Nainaa played by Kiara Advani, who are on the verge of divorce. Before letting their families know, a twist comes when Kukoo's father, Bheem played by Anil Kapoor announces his intends to divorce his mother, Geeta played by Neetu Singh.

Jugjugg Jeeyo has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film's sudden leak might affect the box office collection. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Vikram, Aashram 3, Major, F3, Anek, Stranger Things 4, Dhaakad, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Acharya, 83.

The government has several times taken several strict actions against these top piracy sites. But it seems they don’t bother. In the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. Whenever a site is banned, they take a new domain and run the pirated versions of the latest released movies. Tamilrockers is known to leak the films released in theatres.

