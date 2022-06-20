Varun Dhawan-Maniesh Paul Gatecrash Delhi Wedding: Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul gatecrashed a Delhi wedding while promoting their upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo. Varun and Maniesh’s viral video from the wedding has been doing the rounds where the duo is seen surprising the couple by gatecrashing their pre wedding function. Varun in the viral video can be seen saying to the couple, “We are staying in the same hotel. We are here to congratulate you guys. Tomorrow is your big day. I would like to wish you guys all the best for your wedding and you both have a happy life ahead. Aap dono Jugjugg Jeeyo.” Varun and Maniesh were hailed by their fans for their sweet gesture for the couple and wished if they could also have such kind of surprise on their wedding day.Also Read - Karan Johar's Jugjugg Jeeyo In Legal Trouble! Varun Dhawan- Kiara Advani's Film To Be Screened In Ranchi Court Before Release

Check out this viral clip from the event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mangesh Kamble (@mangesh_b.kamble)

Netizens Hail Varun and Maniesh

Varun and Maniesh blessing the couple on their big day got overwhelming response by netizens impressed by the Jugjugg Jeeyo actors. A netizen commented, “How cute.” Another fan wrote, “Hahaha..I also want this kind of surprise on my big day.” Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Feels Ranbir Has Changed For Better After Marrying Alia Bhatt: 'She Gave Him Lot of Love'

Varun and Maniesh along with their Jugjugg Jeeyo co-stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani were in the national capital and visited Vegas Mall for the promotions as well. The Raj Mehta directorial also stars Prajakta Kolli and Tisca Chopra in stellar roles.

Jugjugg Jeeyo is produced by Dharma Productions and distributed by Viacom 18 Studios.



