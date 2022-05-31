Vicky Kaushal Recreates The Punjaabban Song: Vicky Kaushal often supports his colleagues from the industry by promoting their films and songs on his Instagram handle. Vicky recently joined the The Punjaabban trend on social media by grooving to the Jugjugg Jeeyo track along with his pal and director Amritpal Singh Bindra. Vicky and his BFF hopped on to the Nach Punjaabban song as celebs and fans were in awe of the duo’s killer dance moves. Vicky’s wife actor Katrina Kaif hailed Amritpal’s dance performance while Jugjugg Jeeyo lead protagonist Varun Dhawan was impressed by the Funjabi dance. Actor Anil Kapoor who portrays Varun’s father in Jugjugg Jeeyo also praised the epic video.Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Pandey Join Jugjugg Jeeyo's 'The Punjaabban' Trend With Killer Dance Moves - Watch

Varun Dhawan Loves The Funjabi Dance

Vicky captioned his post as, “As Punjabi as it can get!!! Loved dancing to #NachPunjaabban with my brother @bindraamritpal. Our love and best wishes to the Team of #JugJugJeeyo … @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @anilskapoor @neetu54 @manieshpaul @mostlysane @raj_a_mehta @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @boscomartis @dharmamovies 😘❤️🙌🏾.” Anil Kapoor commented on the video, “👏👏👏 this is insanely epic 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️.” Varun Dhawan wrote, “Amrittttt paaaaji best.” Varun further added, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ the funjabis in the house.” Katrina also commented,”@bindraamritpal uve killed it.” Ananya who had grooved to the song along with Vijay Deverakonda on Monday wrote, “Amrit !!!!! Best 😍😍😍😍😍😍🤣🤣🤣.”

Jugjugg Jeeyo will hit the screens on June 24, 2022. The film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Manish Paul in stellar roles.

On the work from Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Govinda Waghmare’s Govinda Naam Mera and Laxman Utekar’s untitled next.

