Jugjugg Jeeyo Song Ran Saari: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s much awaited sizzling dance number Rang Saari finally released on June 6, 2022. Varun-Kiara’s scorching hot chemistry in the song is being hailed by netizens. Varun and Kiara, known for their disciplined fitness regime flaunt their hot bods in the sensuous dance number. Varun’s chiseled abs and Kiara’s well-toned legs in Rang Saari are no wonder the actors are fitness enthusiasts. Varun and Kiara’s intimate close call sequences only add up to the steamy camaraderie of their on-screen characters Kukoo and Naina.Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Groove to Jumma Jumma at KJo’s Birthday Bash, Fans Can’t Contain Their Excitement - Watch Video

Varun-Kiara Set The Screens on Fire

Rang Saari is a visual spectacle for Varun-Kiara fans as the peppy track has glimpses of oomph and sensuality making the viewers go gaga over the convincing chemistry of the lead actors. Varun looks hot and handsome in a white sheer shirt and matching ripped jeans. Kiara, on the other hand looks tempting in shimmery silver-coloured crop top paired with shorts. Dharma Productions captioned their post as, “Feel it, experience it and groove to the newest vibe of the season – #RangiSari song out now!❤️ #JugJuggJeeyo in cinemas on 24th June.” Kiara had earlier shared stills from the song that left netizens mesmerizes for its captivating look. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Pandey Join Jugjugg Jeeyo's 'The Punjaabban' Trend With Killer Dance Moves - Watch

Kiara had captioned her post as, “Coming soon… 🔥🔥🔥 #RangiSari.” Jugjugg Jeeyo is produced by Karan Johar and is directed by Raj Mehta. Apart from Varun And Kiara, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Manish Paul also play pivotal characters in the film.



