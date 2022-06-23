Jugjugg Jeeyo First Reviews: Jugjugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is all set to hit the screens on June 24, 2022. Ahead of the theatrical release, the first review of the family entertainer is out and it’s positive! Jugjugg Jeeyo is about two couples (Varun-Kiara and Anil- Neetu) of different generations, who are on the verge of divorce. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to the internet to share the first review. He has declared Jugjugg Jeeyo a ‘winner’. “#JugJuggJeeyo is a winner. It works for varied reasons, the most important one being it balances drama, humour and emotions seamlessly”, he wrote.Also Read - Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani Celebrate 3 Years Of Kabir Singh On Sets Of Koffee With Karan 7- Watch

Even Bollywood celebrities have given JugJugg Jeeyo a thumbs up! Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Siddharth Malhotra, Swara Bhasker have enjoyed the film and call it ‘bombastic’. Swara wrote, “Really enjoyed #JuggJuggJeeyo ! A bombastic family entertainer replete with Bollywood swag! Heartwarming performances by @AnilKapoor sir, #NeetuKapoor ji, @Varun_dvn @advani_kiara @ManishPaul03 @iamMostlySane .. So funny, yet tugs at the heart too! Take a bow @raj_a_mehta 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”. Also Read - Brahmastra Trailer Goes Viral Again as Fans Spot Deepika Padukone, What Do You Think?

Watch the first reviews of JugJugg Jeeyo:

Watched #JuggJuggJeeyo last night ✨ What an amazing film. Absolute treat to watch😍 Beautifully touched every emotions in the film❤️✨

Outstanding screenplay, stellar performances by the entire cast.And lastly fabulous direction by @raj_a_mehta — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) June 22, 2022

Jugjugg Jeeyo also features Ashik Nihon, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. The movie and songs have garnered a good response and we are hoping that it will make a great start at the box office.