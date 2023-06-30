Home

Prajakta Koli opens up on working with Vidya Balan: ‘Have been a fan since forever’

Prajakta Koli is gearing up for her second movie. “I have been a Vidya Balan fan forever, and just the fact that I get to share the screen with her was magical for me,” the actress said in a statement.

Prajakta Koli starrer Neeyat will hit the theatres on July 7. (Credits: Instagram)

Content creator-turned-actor Prajakta Koli, who left a mark with her Netflix show Mismatched, is now gearing up for her second movie as an actor on the silver screen with Vidya Balan-starrer, Neeyat. Directed by Anu Menon, Neeyat features Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Prajakta Koli, among others in prominent roles. It is to be noted that Neeyat marks Vidya Balan’s return to the industry after her OTT success of Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, and Jalsa. Talking about Prajakta, she recently opened up about her dream to work with Vidya Balan.

Prajakta Kohli’s dream to work with Vidya Balan

While speaking about her experience of working with the entire Neeyat cast, Prajakta said, “I have been a Vidya Balan fan since forever, and just the fact that I get to share the screen with her was magical for me. And then there was the whole cast, I mean where else would I get to chill for two months with the likes of Ram Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami, Shashank Arora, Niki Walia, Dipannita, Danesh. Just the fact that I get to be in the same room as them, see them perform, and also have the pleasure of having conversations with them was surreal.”

Prajakta Kohli Calls It A “Huge Win”

She further went on to explain about what made her say ‘yes’ so quickly to this position and said that she was impressed with the names associated with the film and considered it a “huge win” for her. “Because it’s an ensemble cast and everyone was shooting together, being on set was the most fun part of the film. It was everything I had imagined and more,” she added in a statement issued by her team.

About Vidya Balan’s Neeyat

The makers took to Instagram and shared the captivating and thrilling trailer of Neeyat, a murder mystery. Set in Scotland, the trailer takes the audience into the glamorous world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) and his close circle of family and friends. The story revolves around the murder of Ashish Kapoor at his own party, with his family members being the prime suspects. It is now up to detective Mira Rao (Vidya Balan), a CBI officer who has been assigned to solve the mystery. Neeyat will be the second collaboration of Vidya Balan with director Anu Menon after Shakuntala Devi.

Watch Vidya Balan’s Neeyat trailer here:

About Prajakta Koli

Prajakta Koli started her journey by creating YouTube videos and then she moved on to Instagram reels. From entertaining relatable content to conversations with public figures, Prajakta Koli, popularly known as Mostly Sane, has nailed it all and continues to be at the top-notch. Soon, she became popular and was seen in many TV shows. Besides TV, she finally got her big break with the 2020 Netflix series, Mismatched.

In 2022, she made her Bollywood debut with the film, Jugg Jugg Jiyo.

