JugJugg Jeeyo: JugJugg Jeeyo trailer featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Paul and Tisca Chopra released on Sunday, May 22. The family dramedy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions deals with the issues of divorce and extra-marital affairs. The Raj Mehta directorial has been hailed by netizens for its light hearted take on human relations.

Check out the trailer of JugJugg Jeeyo shared by Kiara Adavani on her twitter handle:



Varun and Kiara play a young couple who want to file for a divorce. Anil plays Varun's father who is chaeeting on his wife played by Neetu. Anil's character has an extra-marital affair with Tisca in the film. This is the first film where Varun and Kiara are paired opposite each other. Kiara's latest release Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 has turned out to be blockbuster at the box office. Twitterati were impressed by the trailer and wrote rave reviews on the family dramedy with Dharmatic vibes.

Check out the twitter reactions:

the OG dharmatic vibes.. colourful vibrant ,emotions.. And that’s nostalgia hits ❤ …. Lovely trailer.. Blockbuster loading — EKTAᴶᵘᵍᴶᵘᵍᵍᴶᵉᵉʸᵒ ᵒⁿ ²⁴ʲᵘⁿᵉ (@vd_ke_varuniacs) May 22, 2022

LOVED IT SO MUCH FINALLY YOU’RE COMING BACK ON BIG SCREEN AFTER 2 YEARS CANT WAIT TO WATCH THE FILM — . | rcb♥︎ (@gungunaaye) May 22, 2022

Absolutely loved every bit of it! You were amazing ❤https://t.co/iMO5x777pP — (@comfortkiara) May 22, 2022

This is the first time Neetu Kapoor would be sharing screen space with Varun, Kiara and Anil Kapoor. The actor was last seen in Abhinav Kashyap’s Besharam released in 2013, co-starring son Ranbir and late husband Rishi. Neetu is currently seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.

