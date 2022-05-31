Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani’s Steamy Hot Chemistry: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani bring a promising dose of entertainment for their fans as they are paired together for the first time in Dharma Productions family-drama Jugjugg Jeeyo. Varun and Kiara recently shared the first look of their upcoming sexy track Rang Saari from Jugjugg Jeeyo that depicts their hot and sensuous on-screen chemistry. Varun and Kiara flaunt their hot bods in the song as Varun’s chiseled abs are seen in the intimate pose with Kiara. Kiara looks alluring as she flaunts her well toned legs in her sexy outfit. Varuna and Kiara both are known to be fitness enthusiasts and that reflects in their steamy chemistry in Rang Saari first look.Also Read - South African Pacer Mondli Khumalo Hospitalised After Assault Outside UK Pub

Kiara captioned her post as "Coming soon… 🔥🔥🔥 #RangiSari." Kiara oozes glamour and sensuality in shimmery silver-coloured crop top paired with shorts. Varun looked hot and dashing in a white sheer shirt and jeans.Sharing the same on her Instagram post Neetu Kapoor wrote, "The most heard & loved audio on your Instagram feed, now has two of your favourite people – Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani! Bringing the colours and heat to you!🔥❤️‍ #RangiSari, song out soon. Stay tuned! #JugJuggJeeyo in cinemas 24th June." Reacting to Varun-Kiara's sizzling chemistry Samantha Prabhu commented, "🔥🔥🔥." While Jhanvi Kapoor wrote, "🔥🔥🔥🔥 best!!!" Esha Gupta also commented, "🔥🔥🔥🔥." A fan wrote, "Hottest jodi 😍😍😍."

Check out the fan reactions on the viral photo re-posted by photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle:

The trailer of Jugjugg Jeeyo is being well received by fans as it is a light-hearted take on marital relations with dance, humour, romance and heartbreak as a masala entertainer. The Raj Mehta directorial starring Varun, Kiara, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Manish Paul and Tisca Chopra releases on June 24, 2022.

For more updates on Varun, Kiara and Jugjugg Jeeyo, check out this space at India.com.