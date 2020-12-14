Juhi Chawla on Sunday took to Twitter to reach out to her fans and followers for help as she lost one of her precious diamond earrings. The Bollywood actress had arrived at the Mumbai International airport and it was near the Emirates counter, during security check immigrations when her earring “slipped off and fell”. She also promised a reward for whoever finds her lost earring. Also Read - Ethiopian Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport, 3 Fire Brigades on Spot

Juhi Chawla posted a picture of the matching pair on Twitter and requested her fans to help find the other earring that she had worn "everyday for the past 15 years".

"This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 at Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigration, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell. If anyone can help me find it, I'll be thrilled. Please report to the police, and it will be my pleasure to reward you. This is the matching piece, I've worn these earrings almost every day for the past 15 years. Please help me find it. Thank you (sic)," she wrote in an emotional post.

Here’s the Twitter post:

Twitter users have been constantly reacting to her post that has received close to 17,000 likes and 1,600 retweets.

Juhi Chawla was last seen in 2019’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, also starring Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.