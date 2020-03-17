Juhi Chawla is one of the most beautiful actors in Bollywood and is known for her impeccable comedy timing. She was crowned Miss India 1984 and won the Best National Costume award at Miss Universe the same year. The Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actor who was a sensation late back in the 1990s, got married to an industrialist and their love story was a roller-coaster ride. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Juhi Chawla revealed about why she kept her wedding with business tycoon Jay Mehta secret. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, March 22: Juhi Chawla Posts Video of Dolphins Returning to Mumbai Sea as Coronavirus Shutdown Leads to Better Environment

It was in 1995, when Juhi and Jay took the wedding vows, he was a widower as his first wife passed away in a plane crash. Their wedding was a very close-knit affair that blew the media and all her fans within a second. "At that time, you did not have the internet and you did not have cameras on every phone, so you could do it that way. I was just about established and doing well. That's the time Jay was serenading me and I was afraid of losing my career just when I had kind of got there. I wanted to carry on and this seemed the midway," she said.

When Juhi was shooting for Duplicate in 1998 with Shah Rukh Khan, her mother died in a freak car accident in 1998 in Prague. "That was a very difficult time for me, because I felt I was going to lose everything I loved," she said.

Juhi revealed that their first meeting with Jay was even before she entered Bollywood. “That was briefly and with friends,” she said. She then lost touch with him once she started working in films. After years, at a dinner party hosted by a friend, they both reunited, reconnected and got talking.

“From then on, everywhere I went, he turned up. Everywhere I looked, he was there with flowers and notes and gifts. Every day! On my birthday, I remember he sent me a truckload of red roses. I was like, ‘What do you do with a truckload of flowers?’ He really did all he could. After a year, he proposed,” Juhi said.

Jay and Juhi have two children, a girl named Jahnavi (born in 2001) and a boy named Arjun (born in 2003).