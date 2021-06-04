Delhi: Juhi Chawla’s petition against 5G technology’s impact on humans and the environment was called an attempt to gain ‘publicity’ by the Delhi High Court. On Friday, the court dismissed her petition and imposed an additional cost of Rs 20 lakh on the petitioner payable to the Delhi state legal services authority. Also Read - Juhi Chawla 5G Implementation: Man Interrupts Virtual Hearing By Singing 'Lal Lal Hothon Pe'

The court also told the petitioners that the actor has no knowledge about the facts related to the case and she had even shared the link of the hearing beforehand on her social media account to gain media publicity. "Plaintiff has no personal knowledge of the plaint. I am surprised…," said the judge. A show-cause notice of contempt was also issued against a fan who interrupted the proceedings during the hearing. The court has asked the Delhi police to identify the person.

Earlier this week, after she filed the petition, Juhi spoke to the media and said that she is not against any technological development in the country but its negative impact on people cannot be undermined. She was quoted as saying, "We are not against the implementation of technological advancements. On the contrary, we enjoy using the latest products that the world of technology has to offer, including in the field of wireless communications. However, whilst using the latter kind of devices, we are in a constant dilemma, because after doing our own research and studies regarding the RF radiation from wire-free gadgets and network cell towers, we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people."