Jumanji Open World trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black reunite for one last adventure; set for box office clash with SRK’s King and Avengers: Doomsday

The first trailer for Jumanji Open World has been unveiled, bringing back the franchise's fan-favourite cast for a high-stakes adventure while setting up one of the biggest Christmas box office clashes of 2026.

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Jumanji: Open World trailer reunites Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart (PC: Twitter)

The world of Jumanji is ready to enter a new phase as the first trailer of Jumanji: Open World brings back the much-loved team for another action-packed ride. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black reunite for what is being promoted as the final chapter of the adventure-comedy franchise. The upcoming film promises a major twist by bringing the dangerous game beyond its digital boundaries and into reality. With a Christmas release planned, the movie is also preparing for a massive global box office battle against major titles including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s King and MCU’s Avengers: Doomsday.

What does the Jumanji Open World trailer reveal?

The trailer introduces a new challenge for the returning heroes as the game itself escapes into the real world. Unlike earlier films where characters entered the mysterious world of Jumanji, the latest instalment changes the formula by making Jumanji invade everyday life.

The preview carries the tagline “One. Last. Game. The final countdown begins,” hinting that the characters are preparing for their biggest mission yet. The trailer shows creatures from the game world creating chaos on quiet streets, bringing fantasy elements directly into reality.

How is Jumanji Open World different from previous films?

The new movie changes the central concept of the franchise. Earlier films focused on players being transported inside the game, but Jumanji: Open World explores what happens when the game crosses over into the human world.

The returning characters also appear to have new challenges. Dwayne Johnson’s Dr. Smolder Bravestone is shown with a different personality twist, including a Spanish accent. Kevin Hart and Jack Black’s characters are teased as experiencing glitches while their avatars adjust to the latest adventure.

Who stars in Jumanji Open World?

Along with Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black, the film features several returning cast members. Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Marin Hinkle, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris and Rhys Darby are back in their respective roles.

The upcoming film also introduces new faces including Dan Hildebrand and Jack Jewkes. Director Jake Kasdan, who previously helmed Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), returns to direct the third film in the reboot series.

See Jumanji: Open World trailer here

When will Jumanji Open World release and what is the box office clash?

Jumanji: Open World is scheduled for a Christmas release and will compete for audience attention during one of the busiest movie seasons. The film is expected to face competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s action entertainer King, which is also planned for the holiday period.

The international box office will also see competition from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three. Both films are arriving around the same period, creating one of the biggest entertainment battles of the year.