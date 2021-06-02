Movies and Web Series to Watch Online in June 2021: It’s the second day of the month today and you must be looking for upcoming web-series and movies on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 and SonyLIV. You are at the right place as we have curated a list of new releases for you from all across the platforms. Here is a compilation of all the movies, TV shows and web series that are releasing in June 2021. Also Read - Sherni Trailer Out: Vidya Balan Hunts For Brutal Beast As She Faces Sexism For Being Woman Officer

Amazon Prime Video

June 4

-The Family Man S2

-Documental S4

-Dom S1 (Portuguese with English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubbed)

-Head Above Water (Australian Swimming Docuseries)

June 11: Clarkson’s Farm S1

June 18: El Corazon De Sergio Ramos S2: La Leyenda de Sergio Ramos

June 25:

-Manhas De Setembro S1

-De Viaje Conlos Derbez S2

-5x Comedy 2020 S1

-Mary J Bilge My Life’s (Movie)

SONY LIV

-Call Your Mother: An empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away In Los Angeles. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought. Directed by Pamela Fryman, the show is lead by Kyra Sedgwick, Joey Bragg and Rachel Sennott.

-I Dream of Jeannie: An astronaut’s life is thrown into chaos when he discovers a bottle that contains a beautiful female genie. Created by Sidney Sheldon, the show features Barbara Eden, Larry Hagman and Bill Daily lead roles.

-Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2: A young woman discovers she has the ability to hear the innermost thoughts of people around her as songs and musical numbers. The show features Jane Levy, Skylar Astin and Alex Newell in lead roles.

-Monsterland: This provocative anthology examines the monsters within and among us. Grounded in reality, it explores the dark, unique, and at times starkly conflicting realities that can exist inside one person. Featuring Taylor Schilling, Kaitlyn Dever and Jonathan Tucker in lead, the show goes live on SonyLIV.

-Naragasooran: Karthick Naren’s much-awaited Tamil movie “Naragasooran” will directly land on OTT. The film is most likely to skip its theatrical release.

Netflix India

Zee5

June 11:

Sunflower: The talented comedian/actor/performer Sunil Grover, makes his debut in the OTT space with Sunflower. The trailer of the series featured an ensemble cast. Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi and Mukul Chadda can be seen in the teaser. The plot will follow a murder mystery, with a quirky twist.