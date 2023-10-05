Home

Jungkook And Mingyu Hit The Dance Floor For 3D Dance Challenge, BTS Army Hails Duo – Watch

Jungkook shared a video of him dancing with K-pop idol Mingyu donning matching outfits on his song 3D and fans can't keep their calm.

Jungkook is surely pacing his dominance in the global music scene with the recently released song ‘3D‘ featuring American rapper Jack Harlow. The song has topped several charts and is trending worldwide. Jungkook’s friendship with SEVENTEEN member Mingyu is quite well known, they are often seen hanging out together. The duo treated their fans with a dance video on ‘3D’ song donning the same outfits making fans adore them even more.

The dance video of the duo has went viral since Jungkook uploaded it on his TikTok profile.

Jungkook and Mingyu’s Dance Video – WATCH

Jungkook recently took to TikTok and shared a video of him with his long-time friend Mingyu grooving on his song 3D. The duo can be seen twinning as they wore white tees with blue denim jackets and pants. Jungkook and Mingyu’s moves were on fire with caps covering their faces. They danced to the addictive and pumping beats of 3D and fans are already loving it.

Jungkook via TikTok (3D Dance with Seventeen Mingyu) pic.twitter.com/F1eVUVvy60 — BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) October 4, 2023

Back in August the two K-pop idols came together and performed on Jungkook’s single ‘Seven’ and donned matching outfits as well. A fan page shared the TikTok video on X and it instantly went viral.

Fans Can’t Stop Adoring The Duo

Ever since the video went viral fans can’t contain their excitement as one user took to X(formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “JUNGKOOK AND MINGYU DOING 3D CHALLENGE OMG.” Another user recalled the time when the duo wore matching outfits for a previous video as the tweet read, “JUNGKOOK AND MINGYU MATCHING OUTFITS FOR BOTH ‘SEVEN’ AND ‘3D’ CHALLENGE, they’re so cute .”

Another fan can’t stop admiring them as it read , “Aren’t they so cute.” A user hailed the matching fit as the tweet read, “Jungkook and Mingyu doing the 3D dance challenge! Helppp the Calvin Klein fits are lethal!.” Another fan can’t control the excitement as the tweet read, “Jungkook posted a 3D tiktok challenge with Mingyu!!! SCREAMING!!”

JUNGKOOK AND MINGYU DOING 3D CHALLENGE OMG pic.twitter.com/5TzwuYQXzA

— jungkook vids (slow) (@jjklve) October 4, 2023

JUNGKOOK AND MINGYU MATCHING OUTFITS FOR BOTH ‘SEVEN’ AND ‘3D’ CHALLENGE, they’re so cute pic.twitter.com/6TY43DFcIg — moni⁷ (ꪜ) (@taeisthv) October 4, 2023

We saw the duo together in another video in August on Jungkook’s song ‘Seven’.

Oh man, they are so fire, 97 Liners besties, Jungkook and Mingyu performing the “3D” dance challenge Aren’t they so cute pic.twitter.com/mza3RKFjHP — JUNGKOOK SOUTH AFRICA⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ DM LIMIT (@JkSouthAfrica) October 4, 2023

They were often seen hanging out together on dinner and lunch.

Jungkook and Mingyu doing the 3D dance challenge! Helppp the Calvin Klein fits are lethal! pic.twitter.com/VYG0f7LRp4 — ³ᴰShayItWithLove⁷ ᵇʸ ᴶᴷ ~3D JJK1 (@ShayBTSForever) October 4, 2023

Jungkook and Mingyu are friends since a long time and their friendship is getting stronger with time.

Jungkook posted a 3D tiktok challenge with Mingyu!!! SCREAMING!!pic.twitter.com/N2zv8wjtrG — ∞⁷ (@_RapperJK) October 4, 2023

While 3D continues topping charts, Jungkook will be performing ‘3D’ on ‘Music Bank’ for the first time on October 13. BTS Army is already excited as Jungkook’s first solo album “Golden” is all set to be released on November 3.

