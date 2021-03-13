The 63rd edition of the Grammy Awards 2021 is taking place on March 14 and the pre-event concerts have started with pomp and fervour. For the first time since 1991, the Recording Academy’s affiliated charity MusiCares will not honour a person of the year nor throw its annual gala event in the run-up to the Grammys due to COVID-19. In MusiCares concert, the popular K-pop band BTS brought the house down with their song Dynamite in a virtual event ahead of their performance at the Grammys on March 14. Suga, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook and V looked dapper in a suit for the performance. While the seven of them performed energetically in an empty theatre, it was Jungkook’s drummer act that broke the internet. BTS received a heart response from fans as the BTS ARMY soon started trending their performance on social media. Also Read - BTS Member Jin is The First to Post a Birthday Picture of Suga on His Birthday Eve

Grammys’ official social media page shared the video of BTS performing on Dynamite. “That was a dynamite performance by @bts_bighit for @MusiCares. If you missed it, you can rewatch #MusicOnAMission virtual concert until March 19th 2021. http://support.musicares.org”, wrote the caption. Also Read - BTS's J-Hope Releases Full Version of 'Blue Side' on The Anniversary of 2018 Mix-Tape 'Hope World' - Watch

Fans were elated to watch BTS’ performance and they got goosebumps. Check Twitter Reactions:

Se nota mucho de quien necesita a quien para generar mas vistas 💜 Excelente presentacion veanlo en su canal super bonito pic.twitter.com/MyKLZpLMlD — Tanya (@Tanya92342502) March 13, 2021



. The performers for the 2021 Grammy Awards include Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift.