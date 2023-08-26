Home

The hype around Jungkook's solo debut single 'Seven' has only grown after the new remix featuring DJ Alesso released yesterday.

Jungkook X DJ Alesso: The youngest member of Korea’s most famous boy band BTS Jungkook made his fans go crazy with the remix of his solo debut song ‘Seven (ft Latto ).’ As soon as the remix’s lyrical version was released, fans were gushing with admiration. The song’s rhythmic tune and addictive music make it particularly enjoyable to listen to it. It is really amazing that ‘Seven – Alesso’s Remix ‘ debuted at #85 in the Melon Hot 100 whereas ‘Seven – Clean version,’ remains strong on number 1. Alesso reacted to the composition and dropped a comment on the official lyrical video on YouTube. He wrote, “What an honor to do this remix ❤ Thank you to everyone for listening (sic).”

As soon as the remix hit the internet BTS army was on a mission to back their idol with appreciation and admiration. A fan took to Twitter and wrote, “He’s back New Remix out now !!! Let’s go Jungkook” Another user commented, “Beautiful, driving, danceable SEVEN continues its enchanting procession Jungkook is just awesome (sic).” Others swamped the social media site with love for the youngest member of the BTS band.

You keep on collecting records and it seems you are not gonna stop! https://t.co/eZvKkl4FRO — MariFenes (@MariFenes) August 25, 2023

He’s breaking records seven days a week https://t.co/gyQPBUrGAj — Monique (@Monique46336752) August 25, 2023

OMG!!!! I’m walking down Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA and they’re playing Seven in one of the biggest souvenir shops in the middle of down town pic.twitter.com/jGjMPnfP2H — GABS⁷ ♡ SEVEN ◡̈ ᰔᩚ ‏لا (@yoomyeuphoria) August 25, 2023

BTS PAVED THE WAY https://t.co/AaZKL0a7Uj — btsarmytalk (@unknown28257043) August 26, 2023

The entire BTS fandom has geared up to make the melodious vocals of Jungkook with the beats of DJ Alesso. The song came after it was accused of plagiarism on August 22 Yang Joon Young, a prominent K-pop producer in South Korea, accused ‘Seven’ of bearing similarities to his composed song, Fin KL’s ‘Time of Mask.’ The accusations sparked an online feud prompting netizens to compare both songs, although Jungkook’s agency denied all the claims and as Soompi said, ” Big Hit Music said that the track is ‘completely unrelated to the song on a domestic album from 24 years ago.”

A report claimed that Jungkook’s seven copied a main portion of the song Time of Mask by Fin KL, released in the year 2023, quoting the statement Big Hit Entertainment Soompi said, “We would like to inform you that the claims of copyright infringement regarding Jungkook’s Seven are not true.” The statement further read, “Seven is a song that was made through the collaboration of five foreign composers, and it is a creation that is completely unrelated to the song on a domestic album from 24 years ago like some are claiming. They are one-sided claims that do not meet any criteria such as substantial similarity and principles in determining plagiarism.”

