Jungkook’s 26th Birthday: Decked Up Buses to Cafes, BTS Army Begins Celebratory Preparations – See Viral Pics

The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook, is going to celebrate his 26th birthday on September 1 and Army is already preparing for it. Take a look at the grand preparations underway.

The “Golden Maknae” of BTS – Jungkook – will be turning 26 on September 1 and the fans are already too eager to celebrate it. Jungkook’s latest song ‘Seven (ft: Latto)’ has become the fastest song to achieve the milestone of completing 500 million streams on Spotify by a male artist. Fans are going gaga over the birthday celebrations and have started sharing their bits of preparation as well.

From birthday buses to cafes, several areas are already decked up in a bid to celebrate Jungkook’s birthday with great pomp and show.

Jungkook’s Birthday: BTS Army Begins Preparations

A fan shared a post on media and shared a glimpse of Jungkook’s pre-birthday celebration from Peru as the fan tweeted, “Wow! Jungkook birthday celebration at the Fantasy Fountain at the Magic Water Circuit (World’s largest fountain complex) by Peru Armys is so heartwarming Jungkook’s iconic moments and performances over the years and his love for fans were also shown.”

Wow! Jungkook birthday celebration at the Fantasy Fountain at the Magic Water Circuit (World’s largest fountain complex) by Peru Armys is so heartwarming Jungkook’s iconic moments and performances over the years and his love for fans were also shown.pic.twitter.com/2BjyWh28oK — Jungkook SNS  (@Jungkook_SNS) August 28, 2023



Another shared a picture of an airport geared up for Jungkook’s day with his pictures all over and tweeted, “Jungkook’s Birthday Ads at Incheon International Airport. omggg! It’s looks so beautiful with Jungkook’s pretty face all over the airport. KOOKIE LAND is officially starting in Seoul”

Jungkook’s Birthday Ads at

Incheon International Airport. omggg! It’s looks so beautiful with Jungkook’s pretty face all over the airport. KOOKIE LAND is officially starting in Seoul pic.twitter.com/Gtb0Ja2Bpa — ⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ (@_97liner) August 24, 2023

Reportedly, a fan from Korea tweeted that he has planned to broadcast Jungkook’s birthday advertisement on Sept. 1 from a digital poster installed on a large outdoor display board of the Hyundai Department Store in Sinchon, Seoul, and a connecting passage to the Hyundai Department Store in Sinchon.

<7> <7> 나의 위로⬆️ 나의 위로 우리 정구기의 생일을 맞아 9월 1일 신촌 유플렉스 옥외 대형 전광판과 디지털 포스터 광고를 동시에 서포트 합니다 보시는 모든 분들이 축하 해주시고 즐거운 시간 되시길 바랍니다#JungKook_Seven

생일 축하해 #JungKook pic.twitter.com/Jg6kwYOu6I — (@blume0901) July 28, 2023

BTS Army Gears Up For Birthday Celebration in Japan

A heartwarming gesture from Jungkook’s Japanese fans is also receiving a lot of praise online. They have decided to celebrate their idol’s birthday in a novel way by organizing a blood donation drive.

Philippine ARMYs “BFM Jungkookies” spreads good influence in celebration of JUNGKOOK’s Birthday thru their 2nd year ‘Bloodletting Drive’ campaign in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross that took place in Manila, Philippines last August 26, 2023 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/YG11trtzI1 — Jirah R. de Guzman (@jaideguzmanmd) August 27, 2023

The group of Jungkook’s fans was able to collect 162 bags of blood for donation.

Cafes Decked Up For Jungkook’s Birthday

Fans from all across the world are booking cafes to celebrate Jungkook’s birthday. Jungkook has a massive fanbase globally due to his mesmerizing vocals and charming personality.

Why are Jungkook birthday cafe events so massive this year pic.twitter.com/UDZbOwan48 — ☂️⁷ (@stillwjungkook) August 28, 2023

Billboard #1 Singer, Dancer, Rapper, Composer, Model, Golden Maknea Jungkook’s Birthday AD in Yongsan Station, Seoul. pic.twitter.com/m37hERSB0P — Daily jk praise  (@dailyjkpraise) August 29, 2023

The BTS army is showering their love from all across the world. They have made this birthday more like a grand carnival with preparations in full swing.

Currently, Jungkook is working on his solo projects and our Star is ready to shine again. Recently, speculation was sparked that BTS will be make their comeback in 2025, however, official conformations are still awaited.

