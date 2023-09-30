Home

Jungkook’s Shirtless Photos From ‘3D’ Go Viral, Army Can’t Stop Swooning – See Hot Pics

Ever since the release of Jungkook's song '3D' ft Jack Harlow, fans can't stop raving about his toned abs and physique - See viral photos!

Jungkook has once again exhibited his dominance over the world of music with the release of his debut R&B single, ‘3D’ with Jack Harlow. Within an hour of its release, the song had surpassed a million views and shot to the top of multiple charts. The ‘Seven’ singer surprised his fans when he announced ‘3D’ at the Global Citizen Festival 2023. In addition to groovy music and upbeat lyrics in ‘3D,’ Jungkook’s toned figure and abs swooned his fans. He has undoubtedly restored his title as BTS’s ‘Golden Maknae.’

Jungkook Goes Shirtless in ‘3D’

‘3D’ is clearly emerging as a winner across the globe. As the song keeps everyone engaged, BTS Army is going gaga over Jungkook’s visuals from the music video. Jungkook’s fans were quick to catch sight of his toned abs and physique in a white-coloured unbuttoned blazer. The shirtless look was accentuated with sparkly jewellery around the neck. BTS Army shared brief clips and photos from the music video across different social media platforms.

“taehyung would run his hands over jungkook’s abs while saying ” — pic.twitter.com/mlBDFBUzLX — ꪜ excited for 3 (@taekoookreal_) September 29, 2023

BTS Army Goes Gaga Over Jungkook’s Viral Pics

Ever since ‘3D’ ft Jack Harlow was released fans have not gotten over Jungkook’s hot body and abs as they spammed X (formerly known as Twitter) in his praise one user wrote, “this look.. the abs and chains…(sic).” Another fan expressed his excitement after seeing Jungkook’s abs as the tweet read, “THE INSANITY I FEEL @ JUNGKOOK IN WHITE WITH HIS FULL ABS OUT (sic).” The third user wrote a witty tweet in context to 3D, “Excuse me Jeon Jungkook bare we gonna get Jungkook ‘s abs in 3D !! OMG JUNGKOOK so hot (sic).” Talking about Jungkook’s smoking hot look a fan wrote, “The chains, the abs got me dizzy as fck… Jungkook i’d sue you (sic).”

Check Viral Reactions:

this look.. the abs and chains… ‍ pic.twitter.com/OW7CqdxMIJ — jungkook vids (slow) (@jjklve) September 29, 2023

THE INSANITY I FEEL @ JUNGKOOK IN WHITE WITH HIS FULL ABS OUT pic.twitter.com/UYZViMV7np — mel‵⁷ | 3ᴅ ꜱᴇᴠᴇɴᴛᴇᴇɴᴛʜ ʜᴇᴀᴠᴇɴ (@JKsGirlWithLuv) September 29, 2023

Excuse me Jeon Jungkook bare we gonna get Jungkook ‘s abs in 3D !! OMG JUNGKOOK so hot#JungKook_3Dpic.twitter.com/Ix7SkYYYQO — Moonie⁷³ᵈ (@koo613bts) September 28, 2023

the chains, the abs got me dizzy as fck… Jungkook i’d sue you‍ pic.twitter.com/WGQVfOAjOK — Ara⁷ (@byxarav) September 29, 2023

I can’t believe we’re seeing this day when it’s finally all open for us to see his toned abs body!! Like we’ve come so far guys!! JEON JUNGKOOK!! #JungKook_3D #JUNGKOOK

pic.twitter.com/gcWr38KcF0 — •ᴗ• sevenᵇʸ ʲᵏ (@_kookietokki) September 28, 2023

Jungkook’s fans are excited about his other solo projects as ‘3D’ continues to dominate several charts!

