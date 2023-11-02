By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Junior Balaiah Death: Tamil Actor Dies Due to Suffocation at Chennai Residence
Junior Balaiah Death: The veteran Tamil actor died due to suffocation at his residence in Chennai.
Junior Balaiah Death: Tamil actor Junior Balaiah died at his home in Chennai at the age of 70 years. The veteran actor passed away on Thursday morning due to asphyxiation. He acted in 100 films including Karakatakkaran, Gopura Vasalile and Sundarakandam. Balaiah made special appearances in Tamil films in 2010 and won acclaim for his portrayal of a headmaster in Saattai (2012).
This is a developing story.
May the departed soul rest in peace!
