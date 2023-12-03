Home

Junior Mehmood Battling Stage Four Cancer, Johnny Lever Pays Visit – See Viral PIC

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, who is knowns for movies such as 'Aan Milo Sajna' and 'Kati Patang,' is presently battling stage four cancer.

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood is battling stage four cancer at present. The actor, who is most recognized for his parts in the movies Kati Patang, Brahmachari, Mera Naam Joker, and Aan Milo Sajna, has been diagnosed with stomach cancer in addition to liver and lung cancer. Mehmood is also seeking therapy for the same. The news was disclosed by the actor’s close friend Salam Kazi. Soon after Mehmood’s health update went viral, actor Johnny Lever shared a video of himself visiting Mehmood and verifying the devastating news of his poor condition.

A video of Johnny and Mehmood was shared on the social media site X (formerly known as Twitter). The sick actor was shown in bed with Johnny holding his hand. The two smiled for the photo. According to physicians’ reports, Jr. Mehmood only has 40 days left, Kazi told The Times of India. Johny volunteered to help, but he underlined that the actor doesn’t need any financial assistance.

Johnny Lever Visits Actor Mehmood at His Home – WATCH

Viral | Popular actor of yester years, Junior Mehmood has not been keeping well. Comedian Jonny liver seen here trying to lift up his spirits. pic.twitter.com/KQyErg4EBL — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) December 1, 2023

Johnny Lever’s video went viral on social media. Netizens dropped get well soon message for the 67-year old-actor Junior Mehmood.

Johnny Lever’s Viral Photo With Mehmood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Jr Mehmood’s close friend Salam Kazi told ANI, “He was ill for 2 months and initially we thought that he might have some minor problem but after that suddenly his weight started decreasing. And when the medical reports came, it said there was cancer in the liver and lungs and a tumour in the intestine and he had also developed jaundice. So the treatment going on, but the doctors said it’s a stage four cancer.”

Get well soon, Junior Mehmood!

