Junior Mehmood Dies at 67 After Long Battle With Stage Four Stomach Cancer
Junior Mehmood Death: Veteran actor passed away on December 7 after a long battle with cancer. May his soul rest in peace.
Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, known for films like Caravan, Haathi Mere Saathi and Mera Naam Joker, passed away last night at his Mumbai residence after his prolonged battle with stage four stomach cancer. He was 67. He was undergoing treatment at the Tata Memorial Hospital. He was reportedly recuperating at home. Since a week his health condition began to deteriorate and was to be given oxygen support.
Junior Mehmood’s real name was Naeem Sayyed. He worked in over 250 films in his career which spanned over five decades.
