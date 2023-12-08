Home

Entertainment

Junior Mehmood Dies at 67 After Long Battle With Stage Four Stomach Cancer

Junior Mehmood Dies at 67 After Long Battle With Stage Four Stomach Cancer

Junior Mehmood Death: Veteran actor passed away on December 7 after a long battle with cancer. May his soul rest in peace.

Junior Mehmood Dies at 67 After Long Battle With Stage Four Stomach Cancer

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, known for films like Caravan, Haathi Mere Saathi and Mera Naam Joker, passed away last night at his Mumbai residence after his prolonged battle with stage four stomach cancer. He was 67. He was undergoing treatment at the Tata Memorial Hospital. He was reportedly recuperating at home. Since a week his health condition began to deteriorate and was to be given oxygen support.

Trending Now

Junior Mehmood’s real name was Naeem Sayyed. He worked in over 250 films in his career which spanned over five decades.

You may like to read

May his soul rest in peace.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.