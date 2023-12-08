Home

Entertainment

Junior Mehmood’s Last Rites: Johny Lever, Aditya Pancholi, Sudesh Bhosale And Others Pay Their Respects

Junior Mehmood’s Last Rites: Johny Lever, Aditya Pancholi, Sudesh Bhosale And Others Pay Their Respects

Junior Mehmood's Funeral: Johny Lever, Aditya Pancholi and Sudesh Bhosale paid respect to the veteran actor.

Junior Mehmood’s Funeral: Actor Johny Lever, Aditya Pancholi and playback singer Sudesh Bhosale paid their last respects to veteran actor Junior Mehmood in Mumbai on Friday. Junior Mehmood, who was battling with stage four cancer passed away in Mumbai on Friday. He was 67. The actor breathed his last in the early hours of Friday. Junior Mehmood’s family friend confirmed the news and said, “He passed away last night at 2 am in Mumbai. He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping well for the last few days. His last rites will be performed in Santacruz burial ground after today’s afternoon prayers.”

Trending Now

Talking to ANI, Johny Lever said, “Our relationship was one that I will never forget until I die. Seeing his performance, I used to wonder whether I too could perform like this. He was my inspiration. We have seen him as a big star. He was a star from the time he was young and people used to go to the movies just to see him.”

You may like to read

Singer Sudesh Bhosale told ANI, “We grew up with his films and he was a great artist of our country. There is no superstar with whom he has not worked. A good person, a great artist, a brother, and a friend has left us all today. May God grant him heaven. He used to inspire us and I wish other artists also got to see his films and his name remain forever in this industry and the world.”

Apart from them, actors like Raza Murad, Avtar Gill, Rakesh Bedi among others also arrived at the funeral. Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, known for his roles in films like ‘Kati Patang’ and ‘Aan Milo Sajna’ among others, is currently battling with stage four cancer.

Jr Mehmood’s close friend Salam Kazi earlier told ANI, “He was ill for 2 months and initially we thought that he might have some minor problem but after that suddenly his weight started decreasing. And when the medical reports came, it said there was cancer in the liver and lungs and a tumour in the intestine and he has also developed jaundice. So the treatment going on, but the doctors said it’s a stage four cancer.”

Actor Naeem Sayyed, popularly known as Junior Mehmood has been featured in over 200 films in different languages. He is best known for movies like ‘Brahmachari’ (1968), ‘Mera Naam Joker’ (1970), ‘Parvarish’ (1977), and ‘Do Aur Do Paanch’ (1980).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.