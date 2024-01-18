Home

Junior NTR Visits NTR Ghat to Pay Respect to Late Grandfather NT Rama Rao, Fans Mob Him – WATCH

Jr. NTR offered his respect to his grandfather and legendary actor-politician NT Rama Rao’s on his 28th death anniversary - Watch video

Jr. NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram went to Hyderabad’s NTR Gardens to honour their grandfather, NT Rama Rao (NTR), who also served as the previous chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Today, January 18, is the 28th anniversary of the politician and actor’s death. NTR’s son Nandamuri Balakrishna and his grandsons Kalyan Ram and Jr. NTR were spotted paying their tributes at the NTR Ghat on this particular day. Hundreds of people had assembled to honour the renowned actor, even though it was still early morning. At the memorial, the two actors showed up dressed in black, bringing flowers as a sign of respect. Jr. NTR paid their homage at NTR’s monument with folded hands, they prayed and presented flowers.

Jr. NTR Honours Grandfather NT Rama Rao:

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Junior NTR visits NTR ghat and pays tributes to the former Telangana CM and Telugu film actor NTR on his 28th death anniversary pic.twitter.com/6PFdVrncqK — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

People flocked to the NTR ghats to pay their respects to the late legendary actor. They also tried to catch a glimpse of the ‘RRR‘ star. The video from the ghats went viral on social media. Several users dropped heart-eye emojis in the comment section.

For the unversed, Jr. NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram make it a point to pay their respects at the NTR Gardens each year on their grandfather’s birthday and death anniversary. That was also the case this year.

