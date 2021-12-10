VicKat ki Shaadi: Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are married and Mrs. And Mr. Kaushal have left Jaipur in a private plane. Videos and photos of VicKat from the airport are doing rounds on the internet where Katrina is seen in a beige salwar kameez and red chooda. Vicky opted for beige kurta pajama as they head to Mumbai. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Several fans commented on the pictures. One user said, “Wow we are waiting airport look.” While another one wrote, “Where is Vicky? Mrs. Kaushal looks amazing.”Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Engagement Rings Price Details Revealed: Couple Chooses Platinum Over Gold

Watch clips from Jaipur airport:

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal has penned a note for his ‘parjai ji’ Katrina Kaif and welcomed her into the Kaushal family. Sunny posted a picture on Instagram. The picture is from Vicky’s and Katrina’s wedding, where the two lovebirds seem to be taking their ‘pheras’. “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09. (There is now one more space in my heart. Welcome to the family sister-in-law),”

Katrina Kaif’s younger sister Isabelle also shared the same picture and wrote: “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09.”

Congratulations to Vicky and Katrina! Happy married life.