Delhi: TV actor Abhishek Malik, who rose to fame with his stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Rohan, has recently tied the knot with his girlfriend and fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhari in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. Abhishek and Suhani’s wedding took place on October 19 and since then, their social media is filled with glamorous pictures from their wedding functions. Abhishek and Suhani looked amazing together in light-coloured matching wedding outfits. For the D-Day, Abhishek wore a sherwani while Suhani chose to wear a full sleeves choli with a heavy bridal lehenga in pastel shade.Also Read - TV Actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat Loses His Leg Due To Dangerously High Diabetes, Reveals 'I Developed Gangrene'

Several celebrities, co-stars and fans congratulated the newly married couple in the comment section. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Makes Explosive Statements: I Was Almost Tortured, Received Indecent Proposals, Faced Character Assassination

Take a look at their wedding photos here:

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Abhishek spoke about his love story with Suhani. He said that he met her through a friend and they would talk to each other. Abhishek said that because they used to be in Delhi and Mumbai, they couldn’t met much. He said, “During lockdown, I went home and we met a few times. We vibed well. In December 2019, we spent good times and celebrated New Year together.” Abhishek’s friends from the industry, Arjit Taneja, Ashita Dhawan, Pravisht Mishra, Krishna Mukherjee, Abhishek Bajaj, and others wished the couple on social media. Abhishek also spoke about his fiancee and was all praise for her, “Everybody is happy. Suhani ki vibes bahut achhi hai. She is fashionable and is grounded at the same time. She is a very family-oriented girl.”