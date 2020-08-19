Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 19 at 11 am will pronounce the verdict on a petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case filed in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death from Patna to Mumbai. Justice Hrishikesh Roy will pronounce the verdict. This is the fourth and presumably the final hearing in the case. Now, ahead of the SC verdict, on Wednesday morning, Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande tweeted, “Waiting.. #JusticeForSushant”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Police Claims The Actor Had Over Rs 17 Crore in His Bank Account

Ankita also retweeted Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh’s post which read, “Tomorrow Is The Biggest Day Of My Life! My Family And All My Bhai Fans, Supporter .. Judgement…Let’s Pray Guys!!Justice Will Prevail!! ” Also Read - Give One-Time Relief to Students Who Failed in Classes 9, 11: SC Issues Notice to ICSE

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also shared a picture of the Lord and sought blessings. She tweeted, “Lead Us from darkness unto LIGHT! Sharnagati”.



The transfer petition filed by Rhea has been opposed by the Bihar government and Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh. Justice Hrishikesh Roy will pronounce the verdict at 11 am today in Supreme Court.

The Bihar government in its submission to the apex court said, “It is apparent that it is on account of political pressure in the State of Maharashtra that neither the FIR has been registered by the Mumbai Police nor did they extend any cooperation to Bihar Police in discharging their obligation to conduct investigation expeditiously.”

The Centre has sought the apex court’s nod for an investigation into the case by the CBI and ED. The Centre told the apex court that the CBI has already registered an FIR while acceding to the request made by the Bihar government.

On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty in her written submissions had told the Supreme Court that the Patna FIR could at best be regarded as a zero FIR and should be transferred to Mumbai police and insisted that Rajput’s father has made baseless allegations against her. “A plain reading of the subject FIR is clearly indicative of the fact that no such consequence of such alleged act has ensued within the State of Bihar. The maximum that may be done in such instance, is for the FIR to be registered as a ‘Zero FIR’ and the same may be forwarded to the Police Station having jurisdiction over the matter”.