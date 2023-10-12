Home

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Faces Criticism for Sharing Misleading Instagram Pic Supporting Israel

Justin Bieber Faces Criticism for Sharing Misleading Instagram Pic Supporting Israel

Justin Bieber shared an aerial view of a building in Gaza that had been struck by Israeli airstrikes on May 22, 2021. The caption read "Praying for Israel".

Justin Bieber Faces Criticism for Sharing Misleading Instagram Post Supporting Israel

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has faced criticism for sharing an Instagram post expressing support for Israel, which featured an image of a damaged neighborhood in Gaza with the words “Praying for Israel” overlaid on it. The post was quickly deleted and replaced with the same message but without the background image. The picture used was later identified as an aerial view of a building in Gaza that had been struck by Israeli airstrikes on May 22, 2021, as confirmed by Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of the fact-checking website Alt News.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Justin Bieber is not the only celebrity facing backlash for sharing misleading images. US actress Jamie Lee Curtis also shared a photo of terrified children, falsely claiming they were Israelis seeking shelter from Hamas rockets. In reality, fact-checkers verified that the image was taken by The New York Times and showed Palestinian children frightened by the sounds of Israeli bombings while seeking refuge with their families in UNRWA schools in the Gaza Strip.

Netizens expressed their disappointment by calling it irony. One of the users wrote, “Just embarrassing. If you don’t know what you’re talking about, then don’t talk at all. And didn’t he say just yesterday that he wasn’t going to pick sides and look what he’s doing now.” Another added, “Justin Bieber posting ‘praying for Israel’ using a picture of a destroyed Gaza is actually insane.”

In addition to these incidents, the White House faced scrutiny when President Joe Biden initially claimed to have seen pictures of Israeli children being beheaded by Hamas militants. However, a White House spokesperson later clarified that the president had not received any such photographs and had relied on reports from Israeli media. The Israeli army also denied having confirmation that Hamas was involved in such acts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES