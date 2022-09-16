Justin Bieber Concert In India: There is sad news for Justin Bieber fans in India. With just about a month remaining for his concert in India, which was slated to be held on October 18, 2022 has now been cancelled owing to the singer’s health condition. In June this year, the 28-year-old had shared with the world that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The disease, a rare neurological disorder, has left one side of his face paralysed. BookMyShow announced on Thursday via Twitter about the cancelled shows not only in India, but also in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel.Also Read - Justin Bieber Again Cancels Shows Due to Health Issues Related to Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Earlier this year, as he disclosed being affected by the virus, the singer posted a video on Instagram. He said he had contracted Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which affected nerves in his ear and face. Bieber noted that his right eye was not blinking, adding “I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Stating that he was physically unable to perform his upcoming shows, he added that he was doing facial exercises and expected to recover. “It will go back to normal,” Justin Bieber said. “It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time that’s going to be.”