Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding has become one of the hottest topic on social media. The couple are all set to tie the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The fairytale wedding will be an intimate affair attended by Vicky and Katrina's close friends from the industry and family members. The happy couple welcomes their guests with a fun-filled, exciting adventure. Apart from this, VicKat have arranged several stalls from juttiwalas to bangles. If by chance, the guests want to do last minute shopping for the wedding. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding have become a carnival for all the attendees and it is interesting to know small details on their D-Day.

Our reporters got in touch with one of the jutti stall owner who revealed that from their shop, 20 pair of shoes have been selected for the big fat wedding. Another bangle vendor Maya Devi revealed she would love to see Katrina Kaif wearing her bangles.

While a lot of the preparations have been made at the venue for the Vicky-Katrina wedding, at the entrance of the fort, there are ambulances for medical emergencies which has been equipped with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facility. Doctors too have been called in, in case of any unforeseen events.

A note has been send to all the guests by the event management team that read, “You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Enjoy the refreshments that we have put together. Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for the fun-filled, exciting adventure. You request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies or events. We can’t wait to see you! Regards, Shaadi Squad.”

