Jyotika reveals she once earned 3 times more than husband Suriya: ‘I was paid…’

Jyotika has revealed that she once earned three times more than husband Suriya during the early years of their careers. Looking back at that phase, the actress said their relationship was never affected by professional success and praised her husband for always treating her as an equal.

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Suriya with wife Jyotika (PC: Instagram)

Jyotika and Suriya have long been regarded as one of South India’s most loved celebrity couples, with fans often praising the respect and support they have shown each other over the years. While their love story has been spoken about many times, the actress has now shared a lesser-known detail from the early days of their careers. In a recent interview, Jyotika revealed that there was a time when she earned significantly more than Suriya, but said it never created insecurity or competition between them. Instead, she explained how they built their relationship on mutual respect, equality and encouragement, offering a glimpse into the bond that has kept them together for over two decades.

Jyotika recalls earning three times more than Suriya

Reflecting on the early years of their careers, in interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Jyotika revealed that she was once paid three times more than Suriya. At the time, she was among the busiest and highest-paid actresses in the South film industry, while Suriya was still establishing himself as an actor. She said, “At that time, I was paid three times his salary,” she said, before jokingly saying, “Now, it’s 30 times less.”

Despite the difference in their earnings, Jyotika said it never became an issue in their relationship. According to the actress, both of them understood that careers go through different phases and never allowed money or success to define their partnership.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

Jyotika praises Suriya: ‘We have always been equals’

Speaking about their marriage, Jyotika described Suriya as a true “green flag”. She said he has always believed in equality and has never let professional achievements come in the way of their relationship. She said, “He’s remarkable as a man, as a husband, and as an actor, of course. There is an equality in his head, and I feel you have to be born with that. It has to be an inner feel. Otherwise, it doesn’t reflect.”

The actress shared that responsibilities at home are divided equally and that Suriya has consistently supported her, whether it was during the peak of her acting career, after marriage, or when she decided to make a comeback to films. She added that mutual respect has been the foundation of their relationship from the very beginning.

She explained, “You have to feel the woman with you. If she doesn’t want to cook, let it be. Those are things we have heard, right? I am not trying to be a feminist here. But we are equals at home. And it only comes out of a genuine, deep within feeling inside a man. Suriya has it in him.”

Suriya and Jyotika relationship timeline

Suriya and Jyotika first met on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999, where their friendship gradually turned into a romance. They grew closer while working together in films like Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, becoming one of Tamil cinema’s most loved on-screen pairs. Despite facing initial family opposition, Suriya remained committed to the relationship and eventually received his family’s blessing. The couple tied the knot on September 11, 2006, in Chennai after several years of dating.

They welcomed their daughter, Diya, in 2007 and their son, Dev, in 2010. Over the years, Jyotika and Suriya have continued to support each other’s careers while balancing family life, often describing their marriage as one built on mutual respect, equality, and shared responsibilities.