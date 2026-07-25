Jyotika voices support for CJP-led student protest, seeks Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation: ‘Step down…’

Jyotika has publicly backed the ongoing student movement, urging accountability and supporting calls for action. Her remarks have sparked widespread discussion on social media as the protest continues to gain attention.

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Jyotika supports CJP-led student protest (PC: Twitter)

Actor Jyotika has joined the public conversation surrounding the ongoing student demonstrations over the alleged NEET examination irregularities. Sharing her views on social media, the actor expressed solidarity with students demanding accountability and reforms in the education system. Her statement comes as the protests continue to draw national attention, with several public figures from the entertainment industry also reacting to the issue. While the movement has sparked widespread debate across the country, Jyotika’s remarks have added another celebrity voice to the discussion surrounding transparency and fairness in competitive examinations.

Jyotika shares statement on student protests

Jyotika took to Instagram to express her views on the ongoing demonstrations led by students. In her post, she said she stood with students and supported calls for accountability in the education system.

Her statement read, “Step down Dharmendra Pradhan. Resign. I stand with the students and future of our nation! I stand with accountability! I stand for a democratic India! I stand for a reformed education!” The actor also praised those participating in the movement and acknowledged the efforts of activists associated with the campaign.

She further wrote, “Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, as mothers we want to raise our children to be like you… Proud of you Gen Z’s for being unfiltered. You have proved that together. ‘WE’ are India. Thank you for breaking the pressure. Thank you for making us fearless CJP.” Jyotika shared the note with the caption, “Jai Hind.”

See Jyotika’s viral post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

What are the protests about?

The demonstrations began after allegations related to the NEET examination and claims of irregularities in the examination process. Students gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding greater accountability and reforms in the education system.

The movement has continued for several weeks and has expanded beyond the national capital, with protests being reported in different parts of the country. Apart from raising concerns over the examination process, participants have also called for broader reforms aimed at improving transparency and trust in competitive examinations. Activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the movement and observed a hunger strike in solidarity with the protesting students.

March to Parliament and official response

On July 20, protesters led by Cockroach Janta Party, organised a march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. Large numbers of participants gathered for the demonstration. During the march, security personnel intervened to stop the crowd, and reports stated that tear gas and lathi charges were used as protesters attempted to move toward Parliament.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that those accused in the alleged NEET paper leak case had been arrested and said the government was setting up fast-track courts to speed up legal proceedings related to the matter. Educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike for 26 days in support of the students, ended his fast earlier this week.

Celebrities react to the ongoing demonstrations

Jyotika is among several personalities from the entertainment industry who have commented on the issue. Over the past few weeks, actors including Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Sonakshi Sinha, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Amol Parasher, Alia Bhatt, Jim Sarbh, Manav Kaul and Swara Bhasker have also publicly shared their views regarding the protests.

The reactions from celebrities have contributed to wider public discussion, with supporters and critics expressing different opinions across social media platforms.