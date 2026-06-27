K. Bhagyaraj funeral: CM Vijay gets emotonal, Rajinikanth pay last respect; videos go viral

RIP K. Bhagyaraj: CM Vijay, Rajinikanth mourn the King of Screenplay at his funeral; emotional moments captured on video. Watch!

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K Bhagyaraj funeral, Vijay and Rajinikanth attend (PC -Instagram)

The Tamil film industry is mourning the loss of legendary filmmaker, actor, and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj, widely revered as the “King of Screenplay.” He passed away at the age of 73 in Chennai following a sudden cardiac arrest on June 27, 2026. Following the news of his passing, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and superstar Rajinikanth visited to pay their final respects to the legendary filmmaker. Several members of the film industry, political leaders and fans gathered to bid farewell to one of Tamil cinema’s most respected creative figures.

A video from the funeral has been widely shared on social media, showing Chief Minister Vijay offering floral tributes to Bhagyaraj. He was also seen meeting and expressing condolences to Bhagyaraj’s wife, former actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

CM Vijay pays his final respects to the late actor-director Bhagyaraj sir. pic.twitter.com/yVupanUPFX — KERALA VIJAY FANS CLUB (@KVFC_Official) June 27, 2026

BREAKING: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay arrived to pay his final respects to the late legendary director K. Bhagyaraj.pic.twitter.com/6wWIDYd8w2 — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) June 27, 2026

Rajinikanth also paid his respects to the late filmmaker and spent time with the grieving family.

VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth pays tributes to legendary Tamil filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj. K Bhagyaraj, known for his subtle humour and witty dialogues well connecting with the audience, died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. He was 73.#Bhagyaraj… pic.twitter.com/l3zsXHHtDC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 27, 2026

Bhagyaraj was known for his unique storytelling style and made a major contribution to Tamil cinema through his work as an actor, writer and director. His films connected deeply with audiences through humour, family emotions and relatable stories.

He was active in public life and, in fact, was seen attending actor-politician Khushbu Sundar’s daughter’s wedding in Goa just a few days ago.

Bhagyaraj leaves behind a towering legacy, having directed over 25 films and acted in more than 75 movies, transforming mainstream Tamil cinema by replacing larger-than-life hero tropes with witty, self-effacing, relatable middle-class characters.

Early Life of K Bhagyaraj

Born Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj on January 7, 1953, in Vellankoil near Gobichettipalayam (Erode district, Tamil Nadu), he grew up admiring silver-screen icons like M.G. Ramachandran and Rajesh Khanna. Drawn passionately to the world of cinema, he eventually dropped out of college and moved to Madras (now Chennai) to find a foothold in the industry. He broke into the field in the mid-1970s as an assistant director to veteran filmmakers G. Ramakrishnan and Bharathiraja. He began by writing scripts and working as a junior artist, making fleeting, minutes-long appearances in seminal films like 16 Vayathinile (1977) and Sigappu Rojakkal (1978).

Bhagyaraj quickly established a reputation for his exceptional storytelling and razor-sharp dialogue skills. Bharathiraja took Bhagyaraj as a lead in 1979 film Puthiya Vaarpugal, for which Bhagyaraj also wrote the dialogue, winning a Tamil Nadu State Film Award. Same year, he director Suvarillatha Chithirangal.

A few of his directorial movies are Aakhree Raasta, Avasara Police 100, Mouna Geethangal, and Thooral Ninnu Pochu.

Following the tragic loss of his first wife, actress Praveena, to illness in 1983, Bhagyaraj married actress Poornima Jayaram in 1984, who had starred alongside him in the hit romantic-comedy Darling, Darling, Darling (1982). He is survived by Poornima and their two children, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay mourns

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay condoled the death of veteran filmmaker, director, and actor K. Bhagyaraj, terming his demise an irreparable loss to Tamil cinema. Bhagyaraj passed away on Saturday morning at a Chennai hospital. CM Vijay announced that full state honors will be accorded for his final rites. In a message shared on his X account, CM Vijay said, “The passing of K. Bhagyaraj, an eminent director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer, and music composer who left an indelible mark on Tamil cinema through his multifaceted talents, has caused me profound shock and deep sorrow.”