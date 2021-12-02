Over a period of time, Korean dramas have become immensely popular in India. Whether it was the Squid Game or Hellbound, Korean shows have a massive fan base in India. Amid this, do you know which are the upcoming K-dramas that will be released in December and which you must add to your watchlist? Don’t worry, here we are with a list of the same. Whether it is Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi’s romantic show Our Beloved Summber or Gong Yoo starrer The Silent Sea, you must not miss these K-dramas in December 2021.

1) Our Beloved Summer

It is a romantic drama that stars Parasite’s Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi. In the show, they will be playing the role of a couple that broke up 10 years previously but are set to reunite now. The show will be released on December 6 on Netflix.

2) The Silent Sea

This is Korea’s first-ever moon-set drama. The show features Bae Doona, Gong Yoo, and Lee Joon in key roles and talks about the future times when the earth’s water and food supplies are threatened by desertification. The show will premiere on Netflix on December 24.

3) Single’s Inferno

The show revolves around ten men and women who are trapped on an island. What follows is romance! The show will be released on December 18 on Netflix.

4) Snowdrop

The show is 1987 when a man who was covered in blood jumped into a female college dormitory when tear gas blasted like fireworks. However, a female student tries to hide and take care of him. Watch to know if this will turn into their romantic bond. It will be released on Disney Plus on December 18.

5) The Hungry and the Hairy

Starring South Korean singer-songwriter Jeong ‘Rain’ Ji-Hoon and comedian Ro Hong-Chul, The Hungry and the Hairy is a Korean travel reality show. It will premiere on Netflix on December 11.

What are you waiting for! Add these shows to your watchlist.