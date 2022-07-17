BTS ARMY Cry With Joy After Suga’s ‘That That’ Performance: BTS’ Suga aka Min Yoongi had a heartwarming surprise for the ARMY as he appeared at PSY’s Summer Swag 2022 concert in Seoul. Suga danced while performing to their hit collaboration That That and even dropped the mic, making fans recall his epic Mic Drop performances where he would throw the mic after he was done. BTS’ ARMY has gone berserk ever since Suga’s rocking show and ‘Yoongi’ and ‘Marry me Yoongi’ has been trending since last night. Netizens reacting to Suga’s iconic performance on That That shared their experiences on social media. A ser wrote, “Min Yoongi appearing by surprise on stage really insane like why he tryna kill people rn.” Another fan took a funny jibe and posted, “I would also appear like that on stage if he appeared. Marry Me Yoongi.” A netizen even wrote, “yoongi performing that that with psy with 6722x level of confidence knowing that HE is currently the MOST EXPENSIVE Korean artist right now.”Also Read - 'J-Hope is Rocking'! BTS Rapper Releases New Single 'More', ARMY Reacts: 'Good Boy Gone Bad'

Check out this tweet on BTS’ Suga’s That That Performance shared by Clout News:

Also Read - BTS Leader RM Leads Very Normal Life, Shares Life After Turning 30 And More in Podcast - Read on

PSY Opens up on Collaboration With Suga

PSY opened up about That That during the April 30 episode of Knowing Bros (Ask Us Anything). PSY had mentioned, “One day, I got a text message from an unknown number. It said, ‘Hi, this is Suga. I’d like to talk to you about something.’ So we met up. (Suga) is a great performer, of course, but he’s also really good at writing music. He’s produced songs for IU and Heize before. So he’d produced lots of songs for other stars before, and he told me that he wanted to top off his producing project by giving me a song.” PSY had also stated that, “That’s when he brought me the instrumental for (That That). Suga’s the one who produced that beat. He asked me, ‘Could you possibly sing this song?’ and I said, ‘It wouldn’t even have to be this. What wouldn’t I be willing to sing [if you produced it]? I’m in!’ So we kept talking back and forth like this and working on the song together, and he wound up featuring on the song. I’d really like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to him.” Also Read - BTS' Jin Drops Shirtless Picture, ARMY Trends 'Thank You Jin': 'Are You Kidding me...'

Check out the fan reactions:

I did the #MarryMeYoongi thing and then I got exposed

Am I happy? Yassssssss pic.twitter.com/mnHyDgN1wI — ♡🇿🇦ChimChim⁷🇰🇷♡ (@13CrystalSnow30) May 4, 2022

Can you just marry me yoon. not everyone is strong yoon. Oh, my God.😭😭😭💜💜💜💜💜💜#marrymeyoongi #yoongimarryme pic.twitter.com/GsPWdes6k7 — BabySgJmJkJhvVSjRm (@kkidoclay) July 16, 2022