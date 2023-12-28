Home

K-Pop BTS Leader RM and Singer Kim Taehyung Spotted In Military Uniform, Fans Appreciate Their Service; 'Thank You For Everything'

K-Pop BTS Leader RM and Singer Kim Taehyung Spotted In Military Uniform, Fans Appreciate Their Service; ‘Thank You For Everything’

BTS: The initial military photographs of BTS members Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, and V (Kim Taehyung) have been released. In the images, both the vocalists were wearing serious expressions as they

BTS: The initial military photographs of BTS members Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, and V (Kim Taehyung) have been released. In the images, both the vocalists were wearing serious expressions as they posed for the camera. BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys have all enlisted in the military. Recently photos of Jungkook and Jimin attending a lecture at a military camp surfaced.

Now, a picture of BTS leader RM and vocalist Kim Taehyung has emerged on social media. Fans are delighted to see the photo, as both members appear to be in good health. They are currently at the Nonsan military camp in Korea undergoing five weeks of initial training. While Kim Taehyung has applied for the elite forces RM will serve as a regular soldier. The other two members, Jin and Jung Hoseok are expected to return by mid-2024.

First Military Photos of BTS Members RM and V Revealed- Fans Get Emotional

Currently, all the members of BTS have enlisted in the military to fulfill their mandatory service for the South Korean army, as required of every able-bodied male citizen after reaching a certain age. Fans were moved after witnessing the two pictures. Some pointed out the striking resemblance between Kim Taehyung, also known as V, and his father.

Comparisons are now being made between the two photos. BTS fans also received exciting news that three more songs from the group will be released in 2024, including an album from Kim Seokjin. He had previously announced that he would be the final BTS member to release his album.

Take a look at BTS Members RM and V In Military Uniform- See Pics

Taehyung and Namjoon from the military🥺🪖 KIM TAEHYUNG, TAEKOOK, POST A TAEHYUNG,JUNG KOOK,KSJ1 is coming,KIM NAMJOON, Joon, joonie, TAEJOON pic.twitter.com/pFVRYuDirE — 2025♡⁷ (@SaadMas25979190) December 28, 2023

The fanbase of BTS, known as ARMY, has been responding to the news. One fan said, “They share the same perspective and think similarly. Take care Nam and Tae. Thank you for everything you do (sic).” Another remarked, “I really miss them. I’m relieved that they are safe and well (sic).” The third comment read, “Affirmative, captain (sic).”

BTS Professional Front

On the work front, the oldest member of BTS, Kim Seokjin, is set to release his album in 2024. Jin previously mentioned that he would be the final member to release a complete album. Before enlisting in the army, Jin released his single “Astronaut,” which quickly rose to the top of the global music charts. J-hope, a BTS member and rapper was the first to release his solo album, “Jack in the Box.” Following J-hope, RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook also pursued their solo projects. The members are expected to resume band activities in 2025 after fulfilling their military service obligations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.