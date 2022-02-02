Who is Shreya Lenka?: It is no secret that Indians, especially the millennials and Gen Z are avid fans of all things Korean, be it K-Pop, K-Dramas or Korean artists. However, for the first time ever, an Indian is one small step away from becoming a K-Pop sensation and winning over Seoul (and our souls too). 18-year-old Shreya Lenka, who is a trained Hindustani classical singer, is one step away from joining the K-Pop band Blackswan.Also Read - Wordle Gets a BTS Twist, ARMY Hooked To The New Version Of Online Game

For the uninitiated, the music label of the K-Pop group Blackswan, DR Music, had announced back in May 2021 that they would conduct global auditions to find a replacement for Hyemi who had exited the group. Lenka is one of the two finalists who have been shortlisted to fill the vacant spot in the 5-member girl band. The other finalist who is competing with Lenka for the fifth spot is Gabriela Dalcin from Brazil.

If Lenka wins, she will be the first-ever Indian to join a mainstream K-Pop band. According to The News Insight, Lenka was born in 2003 in Odisha's Rourkela district. In addition to classical music, she is trained in other forms of contemporary dance and is also a yoga practitioner.

Speaking to news portal Odisha Bytes, opened up about the struggle she faced finding a trainer because of her deep voice. “My grandmother then took me to a Hindustani classical music teacher, who taught me twice a week. As for the western songs, I had to rely on online videos and self-learning”, Lenka said. Will Lenka emerge victorious in the competition? Watch this space for more updates.

— Written by Deepansh Duggal