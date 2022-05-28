Sriya Lenka is First Indian K-Pop Star: K-Pop has been immensely popular with the Indian audiences, especially in the youth over the past few years. Whether it’s K-dramas or BTS music band, India’s millenials and Gen Z have been in awe of South Korean artists. Sriya Lenka, an Indian teenager, has made a milestone achievement by becoming the first Indian K-Pop Star. 18-year-old singer from Odisha was chosen to be one of the new group members of the K-pop group, BLACKSWAN on Thursday along with a Brazilian girl according to a Hindustan Times report. Sriya Lenka, in December 2021, was selected for the last leg of training in Seoul to become a member of the Korean pop band BLACKSWAN, the report says. The Lanky girl from Rourkela city made it to the South Korean girl group after its oldest member Hyeme left in November 2020. Sriya Lenka and Gabriela Dalcin of Brazil, 19, were chosen among 4,000 applicants through a YouTube audition programme. The group’s promoter, DR Music in May 2021 had announced global auditions to replace Hyemme.Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung And Blackpink's Jennie in a Relationship?: Korean YouTuber Lee Jin Ho Confirms

Check out this post by Sriya on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRIYA (@shreya.lenka)

Also Read - All About Shreya Lenka, 18-Year-Old From Odisha, Who is All Set to Become a K-Pop Star

Sriya is BLACKSWAN Member Now

The names of Sriya and Gabriela were announced to be the 5th and 6th members of the K-pop group. Though, earlier, DR Music was supposed to pick just one member for Blackswan as per the report. The girl group in an Instagram post stated, “With their debut, we will be back with Blackswan.” Sriya and Gabriela will be in Seoul for next few months for practice so that the group brings out their next album. In the last 5 months, both of them were put to intense training process which included standard vocal, rap, dance lessons to personal training, language, and musical instruments. Also Read - Wordle Gets a BTS Twist, ARMY Hooked To The New Version Of Online Game

Sriya Learnt Korean Language And Culture

Sriya has learnt has learnt Odissi classical dance as well as freestyle, hip-hop and contemporary dance since the age of 12. Sriya got hooked to K-pop, the immensely popular music genre in the world like millions of Indian Gen Z. Sriya’s K-pop dream got a fillip when she she watched Exo’s Growl MV and tried to copy the members’ moves. Sriya learnt how to make audition videos from YouTube from the roof of her house during the Covid outbreak in 2020. Sriya tried to learn Korean language and culture as she started auditioning by watching K-dramas and also learnt Korean online.

Sriya Makes Her Dad Proud

Sriya’s father Avinash Lenka works in a private firm in Jharsuguda and was overjoyed after hearing that his daughter would be the first Indian K-pop star, HT reported. Avinash said, “Though I had faith on her hard work, I never expected that Sriya would make it. Despite all my misgivings about her future, I encouraged her to follow her passion for dancing as she always wanted to be a dancer and participated in several dance competitions.”

BlACKSWAN Was Started in 2011

Blackswan was started in 2011 as Rania by the company. It later became BP Rania and afterwards got its present name in October 2020. BLACKSWAN is currently a 4-member girl group consisting of its leader and Korean singer Go Young Heun aka Youngheun. Its other members are Belgium-based Senegalese singer-rapper-model Fatou Samba aka Fatou, Korean singer-dancer Kim Da Hye aka Judy and Maknae Brazilian-Japanese singer Larissa Ayumi Cartes Sakata aka Leia. The K-pop band made its debut in 2020 with a full album Goodbye Rania, followed by its first single album Close to Me in 2021.