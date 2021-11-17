South Korea: K-pop singer BROOKLYN is all set to release his upcoming single. The song is titled ‘I’m Gonna Love You’ and will be released on November 19. ‘I’m Gonna Love You’ is the 3rd single from BROOKLYN. The singer will showcase his stunning vocals and rockstar attitude in the accompanying music video with a “high school all grown up” concept.Also Read - BTS Jungkook Gets Lip Piercing For Group's Performance At An Award Show? ARMY Cannot Keep Calm

BROOKLYN’s last single, ‘IMAGINE,’ received placement on Koreaboo’s Spotify playlist. The song also gained immense love from people across the world. It was also listed in “20 Must-Hear Underrated K-Pop Songs From The Second Half of 2020” by one of the South Korean entertainment portals.

For the unversed, BROOKLYN received elite vocal training from a young age from the vocal coach who taught Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, and countless other legends. He has shared stages with A.C.E and Amber Liu (SM Entertainment), and performed shows in South Korea, the U.S., Canada, and France. BROOKLYN released his debut single, ‘YOUNG LOVE’ in 2019 and made his first comeback with ‘IMAGINE’ at the end of 2020.

