Home

Entertainment

K-Pop Star Haesoo, 29, Found Dead at Hotel Room

K-Pop Star Haesoo, 29, Found Dead at Hotel Room

K-Pop Star Haesoo death: She left behind a suicide note at her hotel a few days before her concert.

K-Pop Star Haesoo, 29, Found Dead at Hotel Room

South Korea: Rising K-pop star Haesoo was found dead in her hotel room on May 15. The 29-year-old singer, whose real name was Kim Soo-hyun left behind a suicide note, according to reports from the authorities. Haesoo’s untimely demise sent shockwaves throughout South Korea and the global K-pop community, leaving fans heartbroken and mourning the loss of a talented artist. The young starlet had been scheduled to perform at the highly anticipated Gwanjumyeon People’s Day event in Wanju Gun, Jeollabuk-do on May 20, but her tragic passing has left her fans and event organizers in a state of disbelief.

South Korean media outlets received a call from the event organizers, who expressed their profound sorrow and shared the heartbreaking news that Haesoo would be unable to attend the upcoming performance due to her sudden death. The news of her passing has cast a somber cloud over what was supposed to be a joyous occasion, leaving fans and event attendees devastated by the loss.

You may like to read

Haesoo, born in 1993, made her debut in 2019 with her single album “My Life, Me,” instantly capturing the hearts of fans with her unique style and mesmerizing vocals. Her talent and charisma quickly propelled her to stardom, and she gained further recognition through appearances on popular television programs such as “Gayo Stage,” “Hangout With Yoo,” and “The Trot Show.”

May her soul rest in peace.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.