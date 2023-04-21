Home

K-Pop Star Moonbin Dies: SHINee’s Key, Taemin Remember ASTRO Member’s Demise

Moobin SHINee's Key, Taemin on Thursday, remembered the late ASTRO’s Moonbin, who became a star in the sky.

ASTRO Member Moonbin Found Dead at His Gangnam Residence

K-pop star Moonbin of the boy band ASTRO was found dead at his home. He was 25 years old. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station has confirmed that Moonbin was found dead at his home by his manager in the Gangnam district of Seoul and the manager immediately alerted the police. Several celebrities mourned the demise of the star. SHINee’s Key, Taemin on Thursday, remembered the late ASTRO’s Moonbin, who became a star in the sky.

SHINee’s Key tweeted, “I can’t sleep even more now that I’m saying my last goodbye with the hope of going to a good place. I sincerely hope that he is really happy.” Key said, “Thank you so much for leaving a lot of records of the past that Moonbin did. The people who are left behind will be able to live with those memories crying and laughing and looking forward to the day when you will smile brightly and greet them in the end. You’ve worked hard, really.” Then he added, “And I’m sorry I didn’t know.”

On April 20, Taemin also shared a post on his social media account, “I remember how he shined on stage. I hope you will be happy there, just as you were always shining.”

TVXQ’s Yunho also posted a story on his Instagram to commemorate Moonbin. He wrote, “I will not forget the bright smile and bright personality. I hope you are at peace and happy there.”

According to ASTRO’s agency Fantagio, the group member Jinjin and Sanha were the first ones to reach the spot after receiving the news of Moonbin’s death. Meanwhile, BTS’ MJ’s leave has been approved, member Cha Eun Woo is flying to Seoul from the US to attend the final rites.

Moonbin was slated to perform with his fellow ASTRO star Sanha, at the 2023 Moonbon & Sanha Fan Con Tour: Diffusion in Jakarta on May 13. However, the event has been canceled in light of Moonbin’s untimely demise, as per media reports.

