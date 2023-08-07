Home

Entertainment

Orchestra Recreates Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Iconic Rendition at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Fans go Berserk, Watch

Orchestra Recreates Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Iconic Rendition at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Fans go Berserk, Watch

The orchestra at London's Royal Albert Hall recently performed to 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' during Palak Muchchal's live concert.

Orchestra Recreates Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Iconic Rendition at London's Royal Albert Hall, Fans go Berserk, Watch

Orchestra Recreates Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: The orchestra at London’s Royal Albert Hall recently recreated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham‘s masterful rendition. During a live concert where singer Palak Muchhal performed as a special tribute to late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the iconic background music from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) was played. The song from Karan Johar’s 2001 family drama resonates with movie buffs even today. K3G is considered one of the biggest commercial hits in Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hirthik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor’s movie career. The viral rendition at Royal Albert Hall is breaking the internet as netizens are going berserk.

Trending Now

CHECK OUT FANS’ REACTION TO K3G RENDITION AT LONDON’S ROYAL ALBERT HALL:

OMG this so amazing @palakmuchhal3 mam ur voice melts ❣️ so beautiful

What a beautiful tribute to

The Great

Lata Mangeshkar Maa

KKKG on full set of orchestra

how lucky the audience !! #ShahRukhKhan #Kajol #KaranJohar#LataMangeshkarLivesOnForever pic.twitter.com/CIZLsM4g4c — AK ! LIV n LET LIV !! (@ajithkanth009) July 30, 2023

Palak and the orchestra’s performances were part of the event of the event ‘Lata Mangeshkar: Bollywood Legend’. It is included in the BBC’s annual summer season of orchestral music known as the Proms. Lata Mangeshkar, also known as the nightingale of Indian music, died at the age of 92 in Mumbai in 2022. The late Bharat Ratna recipient started her career in the 1940s. Her last popular track was Lukka Chuppi from Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES