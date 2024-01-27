Home

Saugandh Actress Shanthi Priya Graces the Stage at Kaala Ghooda Festival as Goddess Tulsi From Her Upcoming Play ‘Pavitra Tulsi’

Actor and classical dancer and Shanti Priya skillfully portrays the essence of Goddess Tulsi in the play Pavitra Tulsi. Here's everything you need to know about Shanti Priya.

Mumbai: Shanthi Priya’s skill as an actress made her the center of attention in the 90s. With films such as Phool Aur Angaar, Saugandh, and Ikke Pe Ikka, she became a sensation during that decade. Additionally, the actress, who is also a classical dancer portrayed Goddess Tulsi in the play ‘Pavitra Tulsi‘ alongside Sandeep Soparkar, who played Jalandhar & Lord Vishnu.

Shanthi Priya’s Sequence In Pavitra Tulsi

In the role of “Pavitra Tulsi,” Shanthi Priya gracefully and skillfully portrays the titular character. Tulsi, known for her purity, devotion, and chastity, is brought to life by Shanthi Priya through her emotive dance movements and captivating facial expressions. Her performance captivates the audience, as they are entranced by the seamless fusion of artistry and narrative.

Who is Shanti Priya?

Shanthipriya hails from Rangampeta village near Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, where she was born into a Telugu-speaking family to parents Pandu Babu and Ragamali. Afterward, her family relocated to Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Shanthi Priya is a renowned Indian actress who has primarily appeared in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. In Tamil films, she is known as Nishanthi, while in Telugu and Hindi films she is credited as Shanthipriya.

What is Kala Ghoda Festival?

The Kala Ghoda Festival, renowned for its celebration of art and culture, offers an ideal stage for Shanthi Priya to demonstrate her skills as a dancer and actor. The festival’s lively ambiance and enthusiastic crowd contribute to the anticipation surrounding her show. Individuals from diverse backgrounds unite to witness this memorable event, eagerly anticipating Shanthi Priya’s appearance on stage as Tulsi/Vrinda.

Actress Shrabani Mukherjee and her son Shubham Ray lent their voices to the female and male characters, respectively. Shanthi Priya’s depiction of Pavitra Tulsi not only demonstrates her skill but also stands as evidence of her commitment and perseverance. With extensive practice and unwavering dedication, she has perfected her abilities, leaving a memorable impact on all who see her in action.

With every stride, Shanthi Priya’s flawless dancing and graceful motions mesmerise the spectators, immersing them in the realm of Vrinda who later transforms into Tulsi. Her facial expressions depict the character’s emotions, eliciting a spectrum of sentiments from happiness to sadness. As the tale progresses, the audience becomes thoroughly absorbed in the plot, all thanks to Shanthi Priya’s outstanding talent in acting.

Shanthi Priya’s Professional Front

The actress, who recently returned to the industry with Dharavi Bank, is now gearing up to appear in Vetrimaaran’s upcoming project. Additionally, she has completed filming for the Sarojini Naidu Biopic, which is currently in the middle of production.

