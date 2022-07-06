Kaali Movie Poster Controversy latest update: Independent director Leena Manimekalai invited a storm on social media when she shared the poster of her film titled ‘Kaali’ last week. The film and its poster have now created a big uproar in the country with several politicians and fringed groups weighing in on the controversy. A section of the group has also demanded a ban on the film while a seer has issued death threats to the director in India.Also Read - Kaali Movie Poster Row LIVE: Ayodhya's Mahant Issues Threats Against Leena Manimekalai After FIR in UP

Kaali Movie Poster Controversy: Here’s how the events have unfolded over the last week