Kaali Movie Poster Controversy, Who is Leena Manimekalai: Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has been trending big ever since the release of the poster of her documentary film Kaali. The poster has sparked a major row on social media for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with the depiction of Goddess Kali. In the poster, a woman is seen dressed as Goddess Kaali while smoking a cigarette. Several complaints have been registered against Leena Manimekalai in various parts of the country. One of the FIRs read, "It's highly objectionable and not acceptable in any manner." Since the release of Kaali poster, the netizens have been curious to know about filmmaker Leena Manimekalai as she has been facing major criticism from political parties and the Hindu community.

Who is Leena Manimekalai?

Leena Manimekalai is a Toronto-based filmmaker who shared the poster of Kaali which depicted a woman dressed in a costume portraying the goddess while smoking. A flag of the LGBT community is seen in the background. In a tweet, she revealed that her film was being screened as part of the 'Rhythms of Canada' segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. "Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film – today at @AgaKhanMuseum as part of its 'Rhythms of Canada'. Feeling pumped with my CREW," Leena had tweeted.

Leena Manimekalai is a queer Tamil filmmaker who explained the film descends upon a BIPOC (black, indigenous, and people of colour). "While she chooses to walk in the streets of downtown Toronto, she meets up with people of varied ethnicities, color, race and language. She shares a cigarette with a street dweller at the Park. She simply celebrates life and embraces love as a goddess of free spirit," said Manimekalai, who wants everyone to look at the poster as reflecting that moment of humanity, compassion and sharing.

Leena Manimekalai’s Qualification

Leena is an MFA Grad student in Film at York University in Toronto. She stated in her interview with The Quint, “It was an admission award and I was invited to study with a full scholarship in the year 2020. But I could not reach Toronto till 2022 firstly because of the pandemic and the second reason was the impoundment of my passport based on the bizarrest #metoo defamation case. I had to wage a four tier legal battle and get the clearance from the Supreme court of India to be able to travel, study, and work. Under the Tent, the program managed by Canada Chair of excellence in research creation (Migration) at the Toronto Metropolitan University chose me as one of the cohort of film grads across Canada and invited me to make a film on multiculturalism. Kaali is my take on multiculturalism in Canada.”

What is The Controversy Around the Kaali Movie Poster?

Leena Manimekalai announced her film Kaali with a poster that portrayed the Hindu Goddess Kaali. The visuals on the poster did not go down well with a section of people in India who demanded the poster be withdrawn and the film be banned. Some even demanded strict action against the director, resulting in multiple FIRs in her name across the country. Leena mentioned the story behind the viral poster. “Kaali in my film chooses love and champions humanity. She embraces people from varied ethnicities, race, and colour while she walks across the streets of downtown Toronto. She shares a cigarette with a street dweller in the park, listening to reggae. She descends upon me, the BIPOC Queer Filmmaker and holds the queer flag and camera in her extraordinarily powerful and equally graceful hands. Now tell me who is hurting whose sentiments?”, she told The Quint.

In a tweet, Leena wrote that “The film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don’t put the hashtag “arrest Leena manimekalai” but put the hashtag “love you Leena manimekalai.”

Complaint Statement Against Leena Manimekalai

The complaint against Leena Manimekalai was first filed on July 2 in Delhi after a lawyer reached the cyber cell of Delhi Police alleging that the film poster hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. A report published in news agency IANS quoted the lawyer as saying, “The Director has hurt my religious sentiments by showing Goddess Kali smoking which is highly objectionable and not acceptable in any manner.” The complainant called the poster ‘deplorable’ and added that using it to promote a film is highly ‘outrageous, atrocious and hurting the sentiments and beliefs of the Hindu community.’

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa revealed that a case has been registered against the director under section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code was made out.

What Leena Manimekalai Has to Say About The Controversy Around Her Movie Kaali?

I have nothing to lose: Reacting to the Kaali movie poster controversy, Leena Manimekalai said nothing can stop her from expressing herself and if the price of speaking out is her life then she will happily give it away.The filmmaker wrote in the Tamil language that translated into: “I have nothing to lose. I want to be with a voice that speaks without fear of anything until it is. If the price is my life, I will give it (sic).” India is sinking into a dark hole of hate and bigotry: In an interview with The Federal, Leena Manimekalai said, “The current Hindu fundamentalist fascist regime has erased all the rich legacy of democracy, diversity and pluralism of this country. These bigots have nothing to do with faith. They are dividing the people in the name of religion and cashing on hate.” They are attacking my family: When asked Leena, whether she expected this kind of a negative response to her Kaali movie poster, she said, “It is horrendous. They are just attacking everyone in my crew, my family, my friends and even the people who follow me on social media handles. This mob mafia violence is where we have arrived as a society”. Leena Manimekailai addressed the trolls: Amid social media calls for her arrest, Manimekalai told ThePrint that she would “invite all the critics to watch it.” She also added, “Any open-minded person will be touched by her”. They are just unleashed by the Hindu fundamentalist regime: Leena in an interview with The Wire said, “Just search for #ArrestLeenaManimekalai and you will see thousands of trolls with verified ids virtually molesting, raping, attacking, lynching and morphing pictures doxxed from my accounts,” she points out. “Who sanctions them with this kind of mindless power? Who runs this hate-mongering stack? They are just unleashed by the Hindu fundamentalist regime. Welcome to India, the killing fields of minorities, artists, activists, journalists and dissenters.” Leena Manimekalai’s idea of Goddess Kaali: The filmmaker explained that the role of Kaali is inspired from Tamil and Telugu village rituals where she comes on people as a spirit and eats meat, smokes ganja, drinks country arrack, urinates in the middle of the village, spits on filth and dances wild. “I embodied her and chose to walk across the streets of downtown Toronto, the land of immigrants, to understand settler colonialism”, Leena spoke to The Wire.

Death threats issued to Leena Manimekalai:

A section of the group has also demanded a ban on the film while a seer has issued death threats to the director in India. Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya issued a threat to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on Wednesday. He referred to the Nupur Sharma case and said the director is inviting the same threat as the suspended BJP spokesperson.

Mahant Raju Das said, “Look at the recent events. When Nupur Sharma said the right things, it sparked fire across India, and across the world. But you want to insult the Hindu religion? Kya chaahte ho, tumhara bhi sar tan se juda ho jaaye (Do you also want your head to be separated from your body)? Is this what you want?” He further called Leena’s documentary an ‘insult to Sanatan dharam and Hindu gods and goddesses.’