Kaali Movie Poster Row LIVE: Independent director Leena Manimekalai has created a storm in the media with various politicians and fringed groups commenting on her film and the poster. The filmmaker drew the ire of a section of the people after the poster of her film featured a woman smoking a cigarette while dressed as Goddess Kaali. The complaint against Leena was first filed on July 2 in Delhi after a lawyer reached the cyber cell of Delhi Police alleging that the film poster hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

Reacting to the uproar, Leena said nothing can stop her from expressing herself and if the price of speaking out is her life then she will happily give it away. Leena, who is a Toronto-based Indian independent filmmaker, wrote in the Tamil language that translated into: “I have nothing to lose. I want to be with a voice that speaks without fear of anything until it is. If the price is my life, I will give it (sic).” Also Read - Nusrat Jahan Reacts To Leena Manimekalai’s Kaali Poster Controversy, Says Religious Sentiments Shouldn't Be Hurt

Kaali Movie Poster Controversy LIVE: TMC leader Mahua Moitra tweets

TMC leader Mahua Moitra issued a clarification on her earlier statement made at an event about the Kaali movie poster. She took to Twitter on Wednesday and said she never backed any film. “To all you Sanghis-lying will NOT make you better Hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food and drink are offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara,” she wrote on Twitter.

In her statement at the India Today Conclave, Mahua Moitra said that every Kaali worshipped is free to imagine her Goddess her way. “Within Hinduism, being a Kaali worshipper, I have the freedom to imagine my Kaali in that way… that is my freedom and I don’t think anyone’s sentiments should be hurt. I have the freedom… as much as you have to worship your God.”

She added, “For me, Goddess Kaali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major SHakti peeth in West Bengal’s Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kaali people worship (there).”

Leena Manimekalai-Kaali Movie Controversy LIVE: FIR Against Leena Manimekalai in Delhi

Delhi police registered an FIR against director Leena Manimekalai after a lawyer filed a complaint against her for sharing a film poster in which a woman is seen smoking a cigarette while dressed as Goddess Kali. Acting on the complaint, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa revealed that a case has been registered against the director under section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code was made out.

Goddess Kaali Cigarette Poster Row LIVE: Ayodhya’s Mahant says “Tumhara bhi sar tan see juda ho jaaye…”

Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya issued a threat to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on Wednesday. He referred to the Nupur Sharma case and said the director is inviting the same threat as the suspended BJP spokesperson. Talking to the reporters, Mahant said, “Look at the recent events. When Nupur Sharma said the right things, it sparked fire across India, and across the world. But you want to insult the Hindu religion? Kya chaahte ho, tumhara bhi sar tan se juda ho jaaye (Do you also want your head to be separated from your body)? Is this what you want?” He further called Leena’s documentary an ‘insult to Sanatan dharam and Hindu gods and goddesses.’

The seer also urged the Union home ministry to take strict action against the filmmaker. He also asked the government to ban the movie. “I request the Union home ministry to take the strictest action against her and to ban the movie. If actions are not taken, we will create a situation that will be difficult to handle,” the seer warned, reported IANS. He added that they will not let her film to release even if she apologises now. “But if the movie is released, then we will create a situation that you won’t be able to handle,” he said.