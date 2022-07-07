Kaali Movie Poster Row: While there is an outrage over the controversial poster of the documentary film Kaali directed by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan voiced her opinion on women being targeted on social media. Neeti, who has geared up her upcoming songs in Shamshera, told IndiaToday, “Be it social media, or anything, there are every kind of people, anywhere you go in life. If you are one of those, if you hold onto the positive, you will always have a positive experience in life.”Also Read - Kaali Movie Poster Controversy: Who is Leena Manimekalai?

She further added, "We have fans who are very nice and there are people who don't appreciate what we do. And it is absolutely fine. They can have opinions and if they want to express it, it's a free world. they can do that. I feel like I choose a positive mode all the time. For me, I am on a mission to do my music and with a lot of positivity. For me, that is very-very important. I purposely choose to stay away from the negative side of social media. I feel that's a complete waste of time."

Kaali Poster Controversy:

Leena Manimekalai's upcoming film Kaali's poster has sparked a major row on social media for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with the depiction of Goddess Kali. In the poster, a woman is seen dressed as Goddess Kaali while smoking a cigarette and also wielding the LGBTQ+ community's pride flag. Several complaints have been registered against Leena Manimekalai in various parts of the country. One of the FIRs read, "It's highly objectionable and not acceptable in any manner."

The visuals on the poster did not go down well with a section of people in India who demanded the poster be withdrawn and the film be banned. Some even demanded strict action against the director, resulting in multiple FIRs in her name across the country.

Leena mentioned the story behind the viral poster. “Kaali in my film chooses love and champions humanity. She embraces people from varied ethnicities, race, and colour while she walks across the streets of downtown Toronto. She shares a cigarette with a street dweller in the park, listening to reggae. She descends upon me, the BIPOC Queer Filmmaker and holds the queer flag and camera in her extraordinarily powerful and equally graceful hands. Now tell me who is hurting whose sentiments?”, she told The Quint.

In a tweet, Leena wrote that “The film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don’t put the hashtag “arrest Leena Manimekalai” but put the hashtag “love you Leena Manimekalai.”