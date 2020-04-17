If the coronavirus lockdown has been any difficult for the working parents, it is the worst on mothers with school going children and producer Tahira Kashyap is no different. Crying her heart out on social media while asking when will she see the days of schools being reopened, Tahira shared an awwdorable picture of her tiny tots, Varushka and Virajveer Khurrana. Also Read - COVID-19: Pakistan to Finally Bring Back 43,000 Nationals stuck in Different Countries

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira shared the picture featuring the brother-sister duo clinging onto each other while sharing a joke. Tahira's witty caption left the Internet in splits. It read, "Kids bring happiness …true … but uniformed kids bring even more joy to mothers!! Kab khulega school! Kab aayenge woh din #momsplea #momsplight #sweetmisery (sic)."

Stuck in the house as a precautionary method to contain the spread of COVID-19, while many don’t know how to kill time, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan star Ayushmann Khurrana was seen making the most of his quarantine period at home with producer-wife Tahira Kashyap and their two kids. Painting late into midnight, the family of four was seen earnestly enjoying their hobby session and we can’t help but wish for a similar stress-busting activity.

Earlier, Ayushmann had shared videos featuring his “gender fluid” painting before the camera moved on to show daughter, Varushka settling her position to resume her artwork while Tahira and Virajveer were bent double over their individual paintings. Sitting on the floor with newspapers, paints, water bowls and paintbrushes strewn across, the family looked a vision of sheer peace in the chaotic turn of affairs in the world outside.