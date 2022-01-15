Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Wayangankar, Tejasswi Prakash‘s brother, was offended by statements made about her by Karan Kundrra‘s brother-in-law Gaurav Malhotra. Prakash and Kundrra are Bigg Boss 15 competitors who fell in love on reality TV show. ” TP herself claimed that sometimes she forgets that the cameras are there so kabhi kabhi uska Asli roop bahar aa jata hai (Occasionally, her mask slips and her true self emerges). That helped me to WAIT to see what her real self is AFTER the show ends because the TP I see in the show is not what most families seek. KK may know reality.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra -Tejasswi Prakash Again Fight After Rakhi Says ‘Karan Ki Nazar Shamita Pe Thi Humesha’

Take a look:

Asli roop.. Most families won’t seek? Wow.. Stop degrading her to this level for this competition. It’s ridiculous. Aise karke jeetna hai toh Jeet jao.. khush raho 🙏

Please see what all Karan has said and TEJU HAS SUPPORTED HIM NOT MATTER WHAT. Good going and all the best👍 — PRATIK WAYANGANKAR (@PRATIK_PGW) January 13, 2022

The war of words started in response to a Bigg Boss 15 viewer who claimed Tejasswi was unfairly persecuted despite the fact that she and Karan ‘both bitched.’ Twitter was stormed by TejRan fans in support of Tejasswi and her family after Karan’s brother-in-law’s tweet went viral. One of the users wrote, “@pratiksingh Hope u read this His fam follows all toxic solos Till today v were quiet After that tweet #Tejran fam literally defended Teju as our own girl His fam ke tweets are unacceptable But plz watch live feed KK really loves Teju Dont blame @kkundrra for his family mistakes.” While another user tweeted, “God bless you,so sensible.Just like ur sister Teju.Don’t be sad on these people statements.Karan is so supportive towards Teju,he loves her madly.Yes,in anger he does say things but he’s a human.Believe in #TejRan and in #KaranKundrra, and also on ur sis, her choice is not bad.”

God bless you,so sensible.Just like ur sister Teju.Don’t be sad on these people statements.Karan is so supportive towards Teju,he loves her madly.Yes,in anger he does say things but he’s a human.Believe in #TejRan and in #KaranKundrra, and also on ur sis, her choice is not bad. — KTPtalks (@KtPtalks) January 13, 2022

I will stand with U & #TejaswwiPrakash proudly. 🏆 mil jayegi Kundra family ko but respect kabhi nahi milegi. Huge amount of respect & love to u Pratik❤️ I know #KaranKundrra family cross d line many times, but U never said a word against KK. @kkundrra would be ashamed. #TejRan — Idli_Dosa_Garam_Samosa (@food_lover_me_o) January 14, 2022

still didn’t degrade kk anywhere. That girl is legit supporting kk 24/7, trying to clear his image of ‘bad bf’ ‘playboy’ by time n again telling him that he is loyal,but his family on the other hand character assassinating the girl. Dw pra,she won hearts too n soon trophy too!!♥️ — Alisha (@cometomymorgue_) January 13, 2022

For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi grew close on Bigg Boss 15 and now refer to each other as ‘boyfriend’ and ‘girlfriend.’ On the show, she previously stated that she is ‘in love with’ Karan. “Bol diya tune (You confessed), ‘I love you,’ he mocked her later, as she reddened and tried to deny it.

What do you think about this ongoing war between the Tejasswi and Karan’s families? Let us know. Watch this space for more updates.